Steven Soderberg’s Unsane, starring Claire Foy, Rosamund Pike-fronted 7 Days in Entebbe and Gael García Bernal’s Museum have been added to the Competition section at the Berlin Film Festival, while a number of titles including Rupert Everett’s Oscar Wilde biopic The Happy Prince has been added as a Special Gala.

Horror thriller Unsane, which centers on a young woman, played Foy, who is involuntarily committed to a mental institution where she is confronted by her greatest fear and was thought to have been filmed by iPhone, will have its world premiere, at the festival, which runs February 15 to 25.

The Bleecker Street and New Regency-distributed title will be joined by José Padilha’s 7 Days in Entebbe, the Focus Features thriller inspired by the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight en route from Tel Aviv to Paris, Ága, from Otchuzhdenie director Milko Lazarov, Ang panahon ng halimaw (Season of the Devil), from Lav Diaz (A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery) and Museo (Museum), Alonso Ruizpalacios’ heist movie starring Gael García Bernal.

Rupert Everett’s Oscar Wilde biopic The Happy Prince, which stars Colin Firth, Emily Watson, Colin Morgan and Edwin Thomas, will have its European premiere as part of Berlinale Special, alongside the world premiere of Pernille Fischer Christensen’s Unga Astrid (Becoming Astrid). The Berlinale Special at the Haus der Berliner Festspiele will feature Ulli Lommel’s satire America Land of the Freeks, Ryuichi Sakamoto: async at the Park Avenue Armory from Stephen Nomura Schible (Ryūichi Sakamoto: Coda), while Berlinale Special at Kino International will feature Martin Šulík’s The Interpreter and Heinz Brinkmann’s Usedom – Der freie Blick aufs Meer.

Competition:

3 Tage in Quiberon (3 Days in Quiberon) by Emily Atef (Germany / Austria / France)

7 Days in Entebbe by José Padilha (USA / United Kingdom) – Out of competition

Ága by Milko Lazarov (Bulgaria / Germany / France) – Out of competition

Ang panahon ng halimaw (Season of the Devil) by Lav Diaz (Philippines)

Black 47 by Lance Daly (Ireland / Luxembourg) – Out of competition

Damsel by David Zellner and Nathan Zellner (USA)

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot by Gus Van Sant (USA)

Dovlatov by Alexey German Jr. (Russian Federation / Poland / Serbia)

Eldorado by Markus Imhoof (Switzerland / Germany) – Documentary, out of competition

Eva by Benoit Jacquot (France)

Figlia mia (Daughter of Mine) by Laura Bispuri (Italy / Germany / Switzerland)

Las herederas (The Heiresses) by Marcelo Martinessi (Paraguay / Germany / Uruguay / Norway / Brazil / France) – First Feature

In den Gängen (In the Aisles) by Thomas Stuber (Germany)

Isle of Dogs by Wes Anderson (United Kingdom / Germany) – Animation

Khook (Pig) by Mani Haghighi (Iran)

Mein Bruder heißt Robert und ist ein Idiot (My Brother’s Name is Robert and He is an Idiot) by Philip Gröning (Germany / France / Switzerland)

Museo (Museum) by Alonso Ruizpalacios (Mexico)

La prière (The Prayer) by Cédric Kahn (France)

Toppen av ingenting (The Real Estate) by Måns Månsson and Axel Petersén (Sweden / United Kingdom)

Touch Me Not by Adina Pintilie (Romania / Germany / Czech Republic / Bulgaria / France)

Transit by Christian Petzold (Germany / France)

Twarz (Mug) by Małgorzata Szumowska (Poland)

Unsane by Steven Soderbergh (USA) – Out of competition

Berlinale Special:

America Land of the Freeks by Ulli Lommel (Germany) – Documentary Form

The Bookshop by Isabel Coixet (Spain / United Kingdom / Germany)

The Happy Prince by Rupert Everett (Germany / Belgium / Italy)

Gurrumul by Paul Williams (Australia) – Documentary, debut film

The Interpreter by Martin Šulík (Slovak Republic / Czech Republic / Austria)

Monster Hunt 2 by Raman Hui (People’s Republic of China / Hong Kong, China)

Ryuichi Sakamoto: async at the Park Avenue Armory by Stephen Nomura Schible (USA / Japan)

Das schweigende Klassenzimmer (The Silent Revolution) by Lars Kraume (Germany)

Unga Astrid (Becoming Astrid) by Pernille Fischer Christensen (Sweden / Germany / Denmark)

Usedom – Der freie Blick aufs Meer by Heinz Brinkmann (Germany) – Documentary

Viaje a los Pueblos Fumigados (A Journey to the Fumigated Towns) by Fernando Solanas (Argentina) – Documentary