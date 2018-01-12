The Los Angeles Police Department has opened an investigation into allegations of a 2005 sexual assault by actor Steven Seagal. “There is an open investigation,” a spokesperson for the LAPD told Deadline. Other than the date of the alleged assault, the spokesperson declined to provide details or the name of the alleged victim.

The investigation comes after numerous actresses have come forward with allegations that Seagal sexually harassed them — and a month after an extra told the LAPD that he raped her back in 1993.

Regina Simmons, then an 18-year-old extra on his film On Deadly Ground, filed a police report last month saying the actor raped her at a party at his house in 1993. And Dutch model Faviola Dadis has told the LAPD that Seagal sexually assaulted her during an audition in 2002. California ended its statute of limitations on rape a year ago, but only for cases that happened since January 1, 2017.

Several actresses including Jenny McCarthy, Portia di Rossi, Eva LaRue and Juliana Margulies, have come forward with allegations that Seagal sexually harassed them, though none claimed that he sexually assaulted them.

A spokesman for Seagal could not be reached for comment.