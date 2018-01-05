Two highly regarded former studio execs — Steve Mosko and Jeff Robinov — are teaming up for what is sure to be a force in both television and film. Mosko, the former chairman of Sony Pictures Television, and Studio 8 head Robinov, the former president of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, have been taking about a partnership since October, with many meetings and trips to New York.

It’s unclear whether the new partnership would be a new company or a part of Robinov’s Studio 8. WME has been intimately involved in putting together new financing for the team-up.

Mosko, who has been courted by other companies including Sinclair Broadcasting, starts this after 24 years at Sony where he toiled and built the TV division into a powerhouse accounting more than 60% of SPE’s operating income with shows like The Big Bang Theory, The Blacklist, Shark Tank, Better Call Saul, The Shield, Breaking Bad and The Voice to name only a handful.

Robinov, who launched his Sony-based company Studio 8 (backed by China’s Fosun) after an incredible run at Warner Bros., shepherding through franchises and films such as The Matrix, Harry Potter, Gravity, Inception, The Hangover, The Dark Knight (to name a few), still has strong ties with talent, including Christopher Nolan, Spike Jonze, Ben Affleck, Zack Snyder and Baz Luhrmann. He had been at the studio for 17 years and was an literary agent before that.

Variety broke the team-up news earlier today.