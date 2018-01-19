Steve Harvey’s daytime talker is returning for a second season.

The nationally syndicated Steve has already been sold in 90% of the U.S. on NBC Owned Television Stations, as well as leading station groups across the country including Sinclair and Hearst.

Produced by IMG and Steve Harvey, the program tapes before a live studio audience at the Universal lot in Los Angeles, where Harvey relocated to this past fall.

Steve follows Harvey’s five-season run on The Steve Harvey Show, which ended in November 2016. The new show features more celebrity guests, daily audience games and Harvey’s unique viewpoint on all things pop culture.

Steve started the year on a ratings upswing, with a 1.5 rating for the week ending January 7. The show averaged a 1.4 National Household rating for the November 2017 sweep, delivering the highest November sweep rating for a new first-run one-hour syndicated program in 5 years.

Steve is produced by EPs Steve Harvey, Shane Farley, Gerald Washington and IMG’s Mark Shapiro and Mike Antinoro.