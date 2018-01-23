Steve Capus, newly named as out as executive producer of CBS Evening News, sent a “note,” a copy of which follows.
Meanwhile, CBS News chief David Rhodes sent his own “note,” mostly about Capus’ replacement, at the end of which he said, “I look forward to working with Steve through his transition as we explore the best opportunities within CBS for Steve to apply his talents.” Capus, in his “note” is not so sure he’s sticking around.
Capus’ note:
There are few times in a professional life when one is presented with the perfect alignment of opportunity, challenge and calling. That’s exactly the way I feel about the last four years at the helm of the CBS Evening News.
During one of the most unique and challenging news cycles, our Evening News team has consistently produced a high-quality, respected and smart broadcast. This team of journalists is world-class, and I’ve been honored to put a spotlight on so many collective and individual contributions to the finest in broadcast journalism. Partnering with my senior staff, world-wide production teams, Scott Pelley, Anthony Mason and now Jeff Glor has been a gratifying privilege. David Rhodes has enthusiastically supported our initiatives, and I’ve been fortunate to serve on his senior management group.
Just three months ago, David entrusted my team with launching Jeff’s tenure at Evening News. It’s been a whirlwind of transition planning; revamping the production and re-imaging what it takes to succeed. Jeff’s already anchored many noteworthy broadcasts, which all point to an extremely bright future for Jeff and the CBS Evening News.
Now that Jeff is successfully launched, it’s time to hand over the reins. In the coming weeks, I will begin work on my next chapters. Regardless of whether those chapters are written here at CBS or elsewhere, I’m looking forward to new endeavors. Between now and then, I will continue to serve as executive editor while doing everything I can to ensure an orderly transition with the new executive producer.
In recent years, the CBS Evening News has earned every major broadcast journalism award and top honors. I take great personal pride in those accomplishments and our distinctive division-wide commitment to excellence. None of it is possible without the dedicated talents of the women and men of CBS News. Thank you one and all.
Here’s to the road ahead…
-Steve