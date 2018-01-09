(Updated with SiriusXM information) Two days after finally declaring that he regretted delaying responding to his verbal bombshells and insider revelations in Michael Wolff’s best selling Fire and Fury book, Steve Bannon is old news at Breitbart News.

“Steve is a valued part of our legacy, and we will always be grateful for his contributions, and what he has helped us to accomplish,” Breitbart CEO Larry Solov said today announcing the volatile former top aide to Donald Trump has “stepped down” as Executive Chairman.

Except for his sojourn as Trump’s co-campaign manager in the 2016 Presidential campaign and his eight months working at the White House, Bannon has held the powerful position since 2012. The now ex-Executive Chairman will also no longer be hosting the daily SiriusXM radio show, which was frequently visited by Trump during the campaign.

“I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform,” the man the President slags as “Sloppy Steve” said in one of those bland statements that always get put out after the knives have come out. Equally bland was Breitbart’s promise of all parties working on a “smooth and orderly transition.”

Stymied in trying to stop Fire and Fury‘s publication, Trump was far sharper in his dismissal of Bannon when excerpts of Wolff’s tome came out last week. “Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency,” POTUS said on January 3 in the first of many attacks on Bannon verbally and online. “When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

Now, with the right leaning site’s financiers standing with Trump over Bannon and threatening to close up the money pipeline, Bannon has lost another gig and now is firmly in the political wilderness.