Steve Bannon, reiterating much of what he said last week on his Sirius radio show, pledged his “unwavering support” for President Donald Trump “and his agenda,” and that he “regrets” his delay in responding to “inaccurate reporting” surrounding Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury book.

The apology, such as it is, came in a statement to the website Axios today. In the bullet-pointed missive, the banished “Sloppy Steve”, as Trump has taken to calling him, says that Donald Trump Jr. “is both a patriot and a good man,” a far cry from Bannon’s quotes in the Wolff book that Junior’s participation in a Trump Tower meeting with Russians “treasonous.”

“I regret that my delay in responding to the inaccurate reporting regarding Don Jr has diverted attention from the president’s historical accomplishments in the first year of his presidency,” Bannon told Axios.

As he did on his radio show and on Breitbart News last week, Bannon said his “support is also unwavering for the president and his agenda.”

Here is Bannon’s statement to Axios: