All week long, President Trump tried desperately to convince us he is a stable leader, Stephen Colbert reminded Late Show viewers Thursday night. Trump took questions, opened up a meeting to the press, met with foreign dignitaries – real “Stable President” stuff.

“It was a nice act,” Colbert conceded. “But, like many men his age, he can only keep it up so long.”

“Today, Trump returned to the same unstable, reactionary president we’ve all come to know and…know,” the late-night host said.

Hours earlier, the Washington Post reported that Trump met with lawmakers to discuss immigration policy, and several of them suggested lifting restrictions for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and various African countries. Trump responded, “Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?”

“Sir, they are not shit-hole countries,” Colbert said, addressing the camera.

“For one, Donald Trump is not their president.”

Colbert noted Trump did not just complain, offering an alternative: instead, let’s bring more people from countries like Norway.

You catch his drift: blonde people who need lots of sunscreen, the late-night host savaged.