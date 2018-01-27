“We don’t’ normally tape on Fridays,” Stephen Colbert said as he hoverboarded down his office hallway on Friday. Instead, he explained, Late Show tapes two programs on Thursdays.

But sometimes after we’ve finished taping, “Trump continues to happen,” Colbert acknowledged.

“Well, last night at 8:15, we learned Donald Trump tried to fire Robert Mueller last June. So, that uncross-able line in the ethical sand? Turns out Trump crossed it seven months ago!”

“I can’t wait to find out about the nuke he launched on Thanksgiving.”

Colbert noted Trump attorney “and Melissa McCarthy Disguised As Wilford Brimley” Ty Cobb declined to comment when contacted by New York Times, which broke the story.

“That’s not good,” Colbert said.

But Trump did comment, when asked about the NYT report by members of the press who were documenting his walk through a hallway on his way to give his Open For Business speech to bigwigs at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Fake News!” Trump said, leaning toward the gaggle, and putting his hand up to the side of his mouth, so as to block others in the hall from hearing his just-between-us-and-your-cameras response.

“Man, that is his answer to everything!” Colbert marveled.”

“That is the thing we didn’t get to talk about….And now we have,” Colbert wrapped.