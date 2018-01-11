Stephen Colbert’s Late Show will broadcast live following President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday, January 30.

Tommy Victor, Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett, hosts of Pod Save America, as well as Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson of 2 Dope Queens, will join Colbert from the Ed Sullivan Theater. Chris Stapleton will be the night’s musical guest.

Colbert’s program last aired live about a year ago, when Trump delivered his address to the joint session of Congress not long after his inauguration, aka Virtual State Of The Union Address, on February 28, 2017.

Actress Lisa Kudrow and former White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest were Colbert’s guests that night, which had marked the 15th time Late Show had been broadcast live, including his epic train-wreck Election Night special on Showtime in which Colbert and his showrunner forgot to map out plans for a Trump win, which became painfully clear about mid-broadcast.

To date those live broadcasts, which also happened during the political conventions, the nights of presidential and vice presidential debates, earned strong ratings and good reviews.

Here’s the opening of last year’s live broadcast after the Joint Session of Congress: