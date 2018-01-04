Because nothing gives you more credibility than Donald Trump calling you a liar, Stephen Colbert hopes to be nominated in every category of Trump’s upcoming Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards of the Year. Trump tweeted late Tuesday, he would be announcing “THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!”

“Oh, I will be,” Colbert said in response on Wednesdays’ Late Show. “I can’t take my eyes off any part of your presidency. It’s like watching a snake swallow democracy.”

Colbert has even given Trump a name for his awards ceremony: The Fakies.

In hopes to snagging lots of noms, Colbert bought a billboard in Times Square on which he is running a For Your Consideration ad. Colbert says categories will include:

-Outstanding Achievement In Parroting George Soros’ Talking Points

-Least Breitbarty

-Eric Trump Memorial Award for Disappointment

-Fakest Dishonesty

-Corruptest Fakeness

-Dishonestest Corruption

and, of course,

-Smallest Button.