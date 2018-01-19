EXCLUSIVE: Pixar has put the next adventure of Woody and Buzz Lightyear in the hands of Black List scribe Stephany Folsom. She’s taken over writing the script for Toy Story 4, the latest installment of the juggernaut that helped establish Pixar’s mojo.

Who’s Folsom? She made the Black List for a much different and entirely original script called 1969: A Space Odyssey Or: How Kubrick Learned To Stop Worrying And Land On The Moon. An alternate-history story of a publicist who convinces filmmaker Stanley Kubrick to work with NASA in order to fake the moon landing. Folsom was also one of the writers of Thor: Ragnarok, though she was denied credit on that one by the WGA. She is repped by Verve, Kaplan/Perrone and Morris Yorn.

The sequel was originally going to be written by Rashida Jones and her writing partner Will McCormack. They exited, and Jones recently went public to deny a story in THR that she had left because of an overture made by Pixar chief creative officer John Lasseter, who at that time was set to co-direct the latest film. That story prompted Lasseter to take a six-month leave to reconsider “missteps” in his behavior toward women — Deadline’s Dawn Chmielewski and Anita Busch also weighed in with revelations of questionable behavior toward women — but Jones said the part of the Kim Masters article about her was inaccurate and that she left the project over creative and philosophical differences.

The film is a hugely important project to Disney/Pixar after the last one topped out at over $1 billion in global box office. The sequel is dated for release June 21, 2019.