With the First Lady invited guests in the gallery and enthusiastic Republicans and compliant Democrats in the chamber, Donald Trump left almost no hot button issue unexplored last night .in his first State of the Union address to Congress.

Sticking to the teleprompter for most of his 80-minute speech, the 45th President of the United States hit old favorites like immigration reform, standing for the national anthem and the benefits of last year’s tax cuts bill. At the same time, with a record number of Democrats boycotting the SOTU, Trump also dipped his domestic toe into criminal justice reform, paid family leave and a massive infrastructure proposal in a clear effort to reach across the aisle in the lead up to the midterm elections.

Which meant, for the most part, the inaugural SOTU of the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host was an address that any POTUS could have delivered over the past 25-years.

Following that tradition, Tuesday’s speech saw the NBC topping the Big 4 in the meter market ratings as they did last year when he first address Congress. With all of the broadcasters preempting regular programing from 9 – 11 PM ET, the former home of the Apprentice franchise snared a 4.4/7 for Trump’s speech. That’s ahead of the 4.3/7 that CBS got, ABC’s 3.5/5 and Fox’s 2.6/4 for the speech proper.

While down 21% from what he garnered in his address to Congress on February 28, 2017 on top rated NBC, President Trump is overall pretty steady with that non-SOTU address with just a 7% dip.

Now, while the urge is strong, it’s a bit hard to make an apples-to-apples comparison from Trump’s address last night to Barack Obama’s first State of the Union. Clearly the TV landscape and viewing habits of January 27, 2010 were very different from the territory we find ourselves in today. However, in metered market numbers on the Big 4, the 44th POTUS’ one-hour and nine-minute first SOTU pulled in a 4.8/7 on CBS and a 5.8/9 on NBC, ABC and Fox, who had a then still strong American Idol as a fitting lead-in.

Obama’s fist State of the Union went on to have a total viewership of just over 48 million, a decline of just over 4 million from the audience his January 24, 2009 speech before Congress drew – an address that technically wasn’t a SOTU.

With cable news and many others plus online streaming blanketing the event, Trump also made such an unofficial speech last year and snagged a 5.6/9 MM rating on NBC, a 4.5/7 on CBS, a 3.8/6 on ABC and a 2.1/3 on Fox. In the final numbers, 47.7 million watched that speech in front of the members of the House of Representatives, the Senate, the Supreme Court, the Joint Chiefs and more. That was down 9% from Obama’s first Congressional address in 2009 and basically even with the 44th POTUS’s first SOTU in 2010.

Supposedly the President joked with TV anchors on Tuesday at a White House lunch that he expected the SOTU to get better ratings than the Grammys, which hit an all-time low on CBS this year among the core demographic of adults 18-49. We’ll get a better sense of that specifically in later numbers but among the meter markets, it looks like POTUS got the win he wanted. The total for last night’s SOTU is 14.8 among all Big 4 meter market results while the three-hour 60th annual Grammy Awards got a 12.7 on CBS.

The Grammys ended up with 19.81 million viewers, a number that Trump is almost certain to easily exceed. So at least that part of our union is strong. With that, we’ll update with more SOTU numbers as we get them.