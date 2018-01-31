Many in Hollywood are hitting social media to express their feelings about Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address. Among the folks who weighed in are Mark Ruffalo, Elizabeth Banks, Samantha Bee — and, of course Patton Oswalt.

POUTS spent plenty of time discussing such hot-button topics as immigration, North Korea, prescription drug prices and addictions, Dreamers, trade deals, infrastructure, the military, terrorism and NFL players kneeling for the national anthem.

And this being 2018, some folks are bound to discuss why CNN felt the need to talk about Melania Trump’s outfit when she was introduced.

Here is a sampling of reaction to tonight’s speech:

PS not all immigrants are in murderous gangs, one did my hair color today – I don’t really need to say this, right? #SOTU — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 31, 2018

We stand with working people, not Wall Street. We need an infrastructure plan to create millions of jobs, not corporate wealth. #TrumpSellsOut #SOTU — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 31, 2018

If you said "promise to improve it," the Kuato under your shirt interrupts your speech by singing Lee Greenwood's "God Bless The USA." Mike Pence deems the event "not conclusively heterosexual" and sends you to conversion therapy. The End. #SOTU #ChooseYourOwnAdventure — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 31, 2018

"Puerto Rico's still underwater, Congressmen are being shot, but hey, whaddya gonna do?" (STANDING OVATION) #SOTU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 31, 2018

Here, I'm gonna fact check this speech: whatever he just said was bullshit. Boom. Solid reporting. #SOTU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 31, 2018

A garbage speech written by garbage people and delivered by something worse. #SOTU — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 31, 2018

Merit based, yeah, not until we have a merit based presidency. #SOTU — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) January 31, 2018

If he mentions lowering the price of Cialis I'll give him a standing ovation alone in my living room. #SOTU — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) January 31, 2018

Betsy DeVos just asked how you spell "CJ." #SOTU — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 31, 2018

Mike Pence's catatonic eyes drilling fiendish love holes into the back of Trump's weird half-empty Easter basket head. Who can watch that? #SOTU — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 31, 2018

THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS ‘CLEAN COAL’. and THIS DIPSHIT JUST PUT TARIFFS ON SOLAR PANELS. #SOTU #StateofOurUnion — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) January 31, 2018

This speech was cynical, manipulative, propagandistic xenophobic, fear-based rhetoric. And that was the good parts. #SOTU — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) January 31, 2018