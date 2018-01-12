Although Survivor’s Remorse was abruptly cancelled last year after its Season 4 finale, Starz CEO and president Chris Albrecht said there had been sufficient closure for the show at TCA on Friday.

“We love Survivor’s Remorse, we’re very proud of the show,” Albrecht said. “I think there was some closure. It’s difficult in premium to manage the kind of glidepaths or choices that you used to be able to. It’s pretty competitive out there, and I think the show spoke to a lot of really important issues and I’m not sure there was a lot more to say.”

The series followed Cam Calloway (Jessie T. Usher), a young basketball star who is thrust into the limelight after signing a huge contract with a pro team in Atlanta. RonReaco Lee, Tichina Arnold, Erica Ash, Teyonah Parris, Robert Wu and Megan Tandy also starred in the show that was executive produced by Mike O’Malley, Tom Werner, NBA star LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Paul Wachter, Victor Levin, Hilton Smith and Ali LeRoi.

Albrecht added that the show had been given a good chance, and despite its ending had left the participants feeling as satisfied as possible. “We gave the show a real shot to kind of break out in the way you want a show to break out after the fourth season,” he said. “Having said that, I think everybody left feeling they had accomplished good work.”