Sony Crackle’s tech-driven thriller StartUp has started work on season 3 and they have announced Mira Sorvino as a guest star for the new season.

The announcement was made today at TCA that the Academy Award-winning actress will join the cast as NSA agent Rebecca Stroud, who has come to investigate ArakNet, and will do whatever it takes to have ArakNet partner with the government. She joins series’ stars Adam Brody, Ron Perlman, Edi Gathegi, Otmara Marrero, and Addison Timlin.

Season one of StartUp centered on the timely topic of cryptocurrency. In the second season focused on the cost of ambition and we watched three unexpected comrades cross the line in order to get back what was taken from them. The new 10-episode season will feature three characters duking it out for power ad they are threatened by what may be the most dangerous criminal organization of all: the US government.

Sorvino appeared at TCA last week for Audience Network’s new series Condor. She has recently been in the spotlight for writing an open letter to Dylan Farrow on Huffington Post. The Oscar-winning actress of Woody Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite issued an apology to Farrow and Mia Farrow in which she exclaimed that she wasn’t aware of Allen’s alleged abusive misconduct toward Dylan Farrow

StartUp is produced by Critical Content and Hollywood Gang Productions. Gianni Nunnari, Shannon Gaulding, Tom Forman, Andrew Marcus, Ray Ricord, and Anne Clements all serve as executive producers. The series is created and written by Ben Ketai who also serves as executive producer and director. Brody, Perlman, and Gathegi also serve as producers.