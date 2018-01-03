UPDATE, WRITETHRU with actuals: Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi made the jump across the coveted $1B mark worldwide this holiday weekend, grossing $1,066.7M through Monday. The Rian Johnson-helmed installment became the 4th movie to pass the milestone in 2017, and the second for Disney after Beauty And The Beast. With the final frame of the year factored in, Disney’s 2017 overseas box office is $4.047B.

Jedi added $67.2M during its 3rd Friday-Saturday-Sunday in 54 material markets. That was slightly down from the Sunday estimate of $68M, though it still reps a light 12% drop from the previous session.

Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle meanwhile also rang in the New Year in style, overtaking Jedi in the FSS actuals for the top spot on the offshore weekend chart at $70.2M. Including the Monday figures, the overseas cume on Jumanji is $175M for $360M global.

The Last Jedi is now the No. 3 release of the year globally and is tied at 20th of all time alongside Toy Story 3. Internationally, it is running about 35% behind The Force Awakens and 36% ahead of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story at the same stage of play. The international box office cume through Monday is $534.8M adding $12.3M that day. China is still to come on January 5 this week.

Jedi is the No. 1 movie of the year in Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Norway and Sweden and held the top spot for the 3rd frame in a row in such key markets as France, Germany, Spain and the UK. It also held No. 1 in Japan.

The top market remains the UK which is approaching a milestone, coming out of the New Year’s holiday at $93.3M. It’s followed by Germany ($63.3M), France ($46.7M), Japan, ($42.4M) and Australia ($35.9M).

The crystal foxes also crossed $100M global in IMAX box office, the 8th film ever in the format’s history to do so and the 2nd fastest to the mark, after only Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Elsewhere, Lionsgate’s Wonder is poised to cross $200M worldwide. The current overseas total is $75.9M including a stunning run in Brazil where it jumped 24% this session, regaining the No. 1 spot and a cume of $16.4M so far.

In India, Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has grossed about 360 crore ($54M) at home through Tuesday, and had a domestic take of $4.9M after 11 days, adding to the Bollywood icon’s string of hits. In China, comedies Gold Buster and The Ex File: The Return Of The Exes led local play among new entrants while Feng Xioagang’s Youth crossed $180M. Return Of The Exes is the most buzzed about among the bunch, we’re hearing, with strong play into the weekdays. China ended 2017 up 13.45% in box office takings to RMB 56B ($8.6B).

In other China news, Blumhouse/Universal’s Happy Death Day has secured a release date there, going out on February 2.

Breakdowns and actuals on the films above and others have been updated below. (Please note that actuals reporting came in later than usual due to the New Year holiday.)

HOLDOVERS/EXPANSIONS

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

Sony Sony’s continuation of the 1995 classic had a swinging weekend in 80 overseas markets where it added $70.2M for the 2nd FSS frame; taking it above The Last Jedi for the weekend. That brings the international cume to $175M through Monday, and the worldwide total to $360M.

There were 28 holdover markets that maintained No. 1 from last weekend’s opening session — dropping just 2% as a group — and there are many more releases to come including Italy, Korea, Brazil, China and Japan. In all JWTTJ was No. 1 in 50 markets this weekend and had a great $18M Monday (all totals below are FSS, however).

The Dwayne Johnson-starrer had crossed $100M internationally on Thursday and had some terrific starts this weekend. In Australia, the bow was $12.1M (including previews). In South Africa, Sony had its biggest opening ever at $1.2M (including previews).

Asia continues to lead the region for a cume of $36.5M. The weekend added strong openings in India ($2.9M/No. 2), Taiwan ($2.7M/No. 1) and Thailand ($1.9M/No. 1).

The increasingly impressive Indonesia saw JWTTJ hold the top spot for its sophomore session with $2.7M, off 27% to bring the cume to $8.3M. Malaysia also put Jumanji atop the chart again with $2.1M, down 35% to raise the cume to $11.3M. It is now the highest grossing Sony film of all time there. Singapore dipped just 11% from opening for a $3.6M cume.

Latin America’s regional cume currently stands at $16.1M with all new No. 1 openings.

Other highlights include the UK adding 22% for a $23.6M cume; France jumping 100% to cume of $11.4M; Germany rising 57% for a running $9.3M total and the Netherlands lifting 45%.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

Disney With over $1B at the worldwide box office, The Last Jedi will next light a saber in China on Friday. While the market is wildly unpredictable — and Star Wars doesn’t have the legacy there that it does elsewhere — hopes are that Episode VIII makes it to the $100M Middle Kingdom mark as it’s still showing force in the rest of the world. However, word on the ground is that the buzz is not deafening.

This past weekend internationally, it dropped 12% from last which was impacted by the Christmas Eve Sunday. In the FSS frame, it added $67.2M in 54 material markets and has taken $534.8M at overseas turnstiles through Monday.

The film is the No. 1 release of the year across Europe and the No. 3 movie of 2017 at the worldwide box office, giving Disney two of the Top 4.

Holds in offshore markets were strong (and mid-weeks were too, even though cinemas in the UK and some other hubs were shut on Christmas Day). The 3rd weekend saw the following increases: Finland (+114%), Poland (+68%), France (+37%), Sweden (+36%), Hungary (+31%), Czech Rep (+19%), Belgium (+18%), Germany (+17%), Denmark (+16%), Norway (+15%), Netherlands (+9%), Portugal (+1%) and Switzerland (+1%).

Overall, the whole EMEA region was +2% ahead of last weekend. Other strong holds include Australia (-13%), Austria (-14%), Japan (-21%), UK/Ireland (-21%), Italy (-26%), Brazil (-27%), New Zealand (-30%), Chile (-30%), Greece (-34%), Argentina (-35%), Mexico (-36%) and Spain (-37%).

As noted above, The Last Jedi is now the No. 1 release of 2017 in Europe and individually in Croatia, Denmark, Finland (non-local), France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. This session saw it maintain No. 1 in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

It was also still tops in Japan for the 3rd weekend and slipped to No. 2 in Australia and New Zealand where it is also the No. 2 release of the year. The Walt Disney Studio holds the Top 4 positions of 2017 in Australia with Beauty And The Beast, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Thor: Ragnarok and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

IMAX now has an international cume of $41M and has topped $100M globally.

The Top 10 markets through Monday are as follows: the UK ($93.3M), Germany ($63.3M), France ($46.7M), Japan ($42.4M), Australia ($35.9M), Spain ($20.5M), Italy ($16.3M), Brazil ($16.1M), Russia ($13.7M) and Sweden ($12.5M)

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

Twentieth Century Fox 20th Century Fox International has finished 2017 with over $2.45B in the calendar year, the 9th consecutive time it has grossed over $2B and the 11th time overall in the studio’s history. Its big holiday offering, The Greatest Showman, began early rollout last weekend in just three overseas markets and this session added 55 which rang in $28M collectively for the FSS.

Each including previews, the UK ($6.5M/605 screens), Australia ($5.25M/285), Mexico ($2.72M/1,748) and Italy ($2.37M/426) led new plays and helped boost the big top to $35M at the international box office.

Korea, which bowed last frame, is the No. 2 overseas market for the Hugh Jackman musical, now at $6.1M. Next weekend, the Michael Gracey-helmed pic from Chernin Entertainment opens in 16 markets including Germany, Holland and Russia.

FERDINAND

From Fox’s Blue Sky Studios, the gentle giant hoofed it to another $23M in 70 markets. The international cume is now $71.8M. There was increased play for the bull in France where the weekend was up 153% for a $7.5M running cume. Germany was up 117% for $3.9M to date and Holland hiked by 214% for a local total of $2.6M. Next weekend adds a further six markets including Korea, Argentina and Poland.

COCO

Disney Little Miguel and his otherworldly relatives picked up another $22.6M in 34 markets this weekend to take the international cume to $360.3M. Globally, after passing $500M earlier this week, the total is now $541.5M.

Italy, Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong added to play this weekend. Notably, Italy tuned up with $3.4M for No. 1 and the biggest Thursday opening for any Disney/Pixar animated title. It came in 61% ahead of Moana and 127% above Big Hero 6. In Australia, Coco has posted an estimated $2.7M since opening December 26. The Hong Kong opening weekend of $1.8M placed Coco as No. 1 and ahead of Moana, Big Hero 6 and Wreck-It Ralph.

As with other titles this weekend, there were some serious increases over last weekend including the Netherlands (+182%), Germany (+102%) and France (+90%). China dipped by just 31% despite a lot of local play. It leads with $173.3M to date, followed by Mexico ($57.7M), France ($23.5M), Spain ($14.9M) and Russia ($9.1M).

On deck this week is Brazil.

PITCH PERFECT 3

Universal Universal’s a cappella threequel started warbling in 20 new overseas markets this session, taking $13M for a $30.3M cume. The worldwide total is approaching $100M at $98.5M so far. Key new plays on the Trish Sie-helmed musical comedy included France, Spain and Taiwan. The starts are mixed to great in crowded marketplaces; holds were firm. It’s currently in 33 international hubs with Australia/New Zealand ascending the stage tomorrow.

Taiwan was the best dollar start for the Bellas at $1.6M; Malaysia came in ahead of both previous franchise titles with $1.3M at No. 2. Indonesia saw the biggest debut for the series at $662K and topped Star Wars this session, coming in No. 2 behind Jumanji.

Spain was soft at No. 7 with $548K and France, not typically strong with the Pitches, landed No. 12 at the outset. Belgium, conversely, more than doubled the bow of PP2 with $491K. In holds, the UK dipped just 10% to cume $11.8M to date, followed by Germany with a $2M weekend that is a 13% jump from the open; the total there is now $5.4M. The Netherlands also saw a jump, rising 43% to bring the cume to $1.48M for Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp and the rest of the gang.

PP2 ultimately did $103M overseas for 36% of its gross led by the UK, Australia and Germany. The first film did about 44% of its business abroad with a total $50.4M in fall 2012.

WONDER

Lionsgate’s family film is headed towards $200M at the worldwide box office this week. During the current frame, it added $9.6M in 71 offshore markets and has a running cume of $75.9M internationally. Brazil has been a real standout on the Julia Roberts-starrer with $16.4M after four sessions. It moved back to No. 1 this time around, growing 24% from last. Italy also jumped, by 131%, for a No. 2 hold and $6M to date. Korea was a new play with $606K on 161 screens.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Kenneth Branagh’s all-star mystery saw $702M more board the train this session in 44 markets. Again with increases over the Christmas weekend, MOTOE was up in Italy by 15% ($15.5M cume), France by 68% ($7.1M cume) and Germany by 124% ($13.4M cume). The overseas total on the Fox film is $226.2M.

MISC UPDATED CUMES/NOTABLES

Daddy’s Home 2 (PAR): $1.8M intl weekend (41 markets); $72.3M intl cume

All The Money In The World (STX): $1.4M intl weekend (6 markets); $1.7M intl cume

Downsizing (PAR): $1.4M intl weekend (2 markets); $2M intl cume

Justice League (WB): $1.1M intl weekend (53 markets); $425M intl cume

Perfectos Desconocidos (UNI): $1M intl weekend (Spain only); $15.2M intl cume

A Bad Moms Christmas (STX): $1M intl weekend; $55.6M intl cume

The Foreigner (STX): $440K intl weekend, $106.4M intl cume

Happy Death Day (UNI): $200K intl weekend (9 markets); $59.4M intl cume