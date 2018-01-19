These are not the final episodes you’re looking for — wait, yes they are. Disney XD said today that the series finale of Lucasfilm Animation’s Star Wars Rebels will roll out over three consecutive Mondays. The beginning of the end launches at 9 PM ET on February 19.

The cable net also released a trailer for the final countdown (watch it above). It shows Emperor Palpatine making his Rebels debut, voiced by Ian McDermid, who played the character in The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi and all three prequel films.

Disney XD

The Emmy-nominated series that blasted off in 2014 is ending as Disney’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi continues its billion-dollar assault on Planet Earth. Disney XD will air back-to-back 30-minute episodes on February 19 and 26, culminating with another new half-hour and the 90-minute series finale on March 5. All of the new episodes will be available on VOD and digital platforms the day after their TV airings.

Freddie Prinze Jr, Vanessa Marshall, Steve Blum Tiya Sircar, Taylor Gray, Dee Bradley Baker, David Oyelowo, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, Lars Mikkelsen and Warwick Davis lead the voice cast of Star Wars Rebels. Dave Filoni, Simon Kinberg and Carrie Beck created the series, with Filone and Kinberg executive producing. Henry Gilroy is the co-EP.