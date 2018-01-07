Refresh for latest…: Star Wars: The Last Jedi has now crossed the $1.2B global mark, overtaking both Captain America: Civil War and Minions to become the No. 13 movie of all time worldwide. The Rian Johnson-helmed epic now stands at $1,205.2M.

At the international box office, it added $64.7M to take the offshore cume to $632.7M. Of that, only $28.7M came from China where Star Wars has had a rough time cracking the market. Although Jedi is currently running 33% ahead of Rogue One at the same stage of international play, it is unlikely it will reach that movie’s $69.5M Middle Kingdom final (at historical rates). In local currency, Rogue One did RMB 224M over its three-day bow last year, and TLJ’s number is RMB 186M.

The Last Jedi was not going to be an easy win in China which has little familiarity with the franchise and thus no built-in nostalgia. Also, sci-fi is not the go-to genre for local audiences and there is a homegrown comedy threequel that’s scoring big in its 2nd frame this session.

Disney has done its level best to carve out a niche for Star Wars. In 2015 it put 500 Stormtroopers on the Great Wall and recruited Lu Han as the official ambassador. Rogue One featured mega-stars Jiang Wen and Donnie Yen in what felt like organic roles. But as we’ve noted before, there was little in the Last Jedi story to up the ante there. The on-the-ground Disney team worked hard to promote the film and raise awareness, with locally-tailored materials. But the 2nd and 3rd tier cities were particularly blasé, we hear.

For more on China and The Last Jedi, see my previous story.

Sony Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle swings into China next Friday which will act as another factor working against the Resistance. As expected, the film has rumbled across the $500M global mark today, lifting its cume to $514M after a $70M 3rd frame internationally where the total is $275M in 86 markets. It retained No. 1s in 50 of those and is showing great momentum.

The only new wide opener overseas was Insidious: The Last Key which topped the start of all three of the previous installments with $20.1M in 33 markets. Sony has international on the Blumhouse movie.

Elsewhere, Disney/Pixar’s Coco is kissing $400M international and $600M global, hitting those milestones in the next week, and with Korea, the UK and Japan still to go. Universal’s Pitch Perfect 3 added nine markets and crossed $50M overseas.

We are still waiting on numbers from Fox. Warner Bros and Paramount are not reporting today.

NEW

INSIDIOUS: THE LAST KEY

Universal/Blumhouse The 4th entry in the Blumhouse series topped the openings of all of the previous films with $20.1M in the same group of 33 markets. The Leigh Whannell-scripted and produced feature is produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli and co-creator James Wan with franchise newcomer Adam Robitel directing. The film follows parapsychologist Elise Rainier as she investigates a haunting in her childhood home.

Sony produced via Stage 6 Films with Blumhouse. While Universal has domestic, Sony Pictures Releasing International has the rest of the world.

Horror/supernatural over-indexed internationally in 2017 and The Last Key is off to a good start, notably in Latin America. The previous trio of movies finaled internationally at $43M, $78M and $61M.

The Last Key unlocked a No. 1 $4.1M start in Mexico. Other notable openings include France ($2.2M with previews), Germany ($2M), Malaysia ($1.6M/No. 1), India ($1.3M) and Spain ($1.2M). Upcoming major markets include the UK, Russia, Brazil, Italy, Korea and Australia.

Sony’s marketing team refreshed the campaign around this one internationally, using interactive creative advertising initiatives. A standee with a mirror dared people to “look into the further” while a cloth covered the “key hand” under the mirror on a desk, which would jerk suddenly towards whoever came to look into the mirror — and was operated the old-fashioned way, by someone behind the standee. One hundred of them were shipped around the world.

Sony There was also a 360 video experience on social platforms bringing fans into the haunted childhood home of Elise Ranier; an Insidious booth at Brazil ComicCon and meet-and-greet with Lin Shay and Jason Blum. Artists worldwide (excluding the U.S. and Bermuda) were encouraged to create artwork inspired by the film, and the various time periods in the story. There were over 1,000 submissions from over 25 countries — with top winners from Spain, the Philippines, Ecuador, France and Peru. Blum selected the winners and unveiled them at the event in Brazil.

HOLDOVERS/EXPANSIONS

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

Sony The worldwide box office is rocking with Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. The Dwayne Johnson-starring Jake Kasdan-helmed adventure crossed $500M globally today, with $514M after the 3rd frame. The international box office swung to $275M off of a $70M weekend.

With strong legs, the film retained the top spot in 50 markets with 10 showing increases, including fast-burn Russia. In total, it was playing on 12,500+ screens in 86 territories.

Asia’s regional cume rose to $59.9M with Korea opening at $6.8M over 5 days amid strong local competition. Malaysia’s cume climbed to $12.9M, surpassing Avengers: Age Of Ultron as the No. 3 film of all time locally. Other notable cumes in the region include Indonesia ($11.4M), India ($7.5M) and Taiwan ($5M).

Latin America saw a No. 1 start in Brazil at $7.1M (including previews) and Argentina with $1.9M. Mexico added $1.8M in its 3rd frame, off just 16% for a cume of $14.7M. Colombia held onto the No. 1 spot in its 2nd weekend, up 27%. The regional cume is $39.2M.

Europe has a regional tally of $133.7M. Italy launched on New Year’s Day at No. 1 with $6.8M over 7 days, and the UK took the No. 1 spot in its 3rd weekend with $5.7M for a cume of $35.7M. Holdover business remained strong in the region, off 7% as a group. Major market totals include France ($18.8M), Russia ($19.2M/+74% on last weekend), Germany ($14.8M) and the Netherlands ($6.2M).

Australia has grossed $20.9M after two weekends at No. 1.

The holiday season counterprogrammer goes to China next Friday. Johnson, beloved in the market, has been in Beijing this past week for a premiere and press tour. He stars with Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale in the continuation of the 1995 Robin Williams movie that sees four teenagers sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video console with a game they’ve never heard of, they are immediately thrust into its jungle setting, and the bodies of their avatars.

Sony’s team did a great job pushing the movie early, inviting international press to set and holding a junket in Hawaii as well as a European premiere tour in the UK, Germany and France. There was also a string of fun global stunts.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

Disney With $67.4M in 55 material markets this session, Disney/Lucasfilm’s Episode VIII in the long-running saga is at $632.7M overseas. Globally, it’s risen to $1,205.2M. With the weekend tallied, Jedi is running 33% above Rogue One at the same stage of international play, and 34% below The Force Awakens.

Sadly, China is not going to offer much to the bottom line here. As has been well-documented, the market simply hasn’t shown an affinity for this property that is so embraced and debated elsewhere. An inauspicious $28.7M first weekend is not what was hoped for, and Disney certainly has been doing the work on the ground to get folks excited.

But with a local comedy threequel doing terrific business, the somber notes of Jedi were not the major attraction this weekend. And with Jumanji swinging in next session, there’s very little runway here.

Does all this mean mean Disney should throw in the towel on China where Star Wars is concerned? We’re hearing on the ground this weekend doesn’t bode well for the Han Solo movie this summer, and given the Jedi world and all it encompasses is already well-built, it’s hard to imagine how world-building with specific China appeal could be handled. Then again, Coco may have just turned around Pixar’s traditionally soft Middle Kingdom fortunes and with so much invested, Disney has reason to continue to bang the drum for the galaxy far, far away. Still, $1.205B is hardly anything to brood over.

In other Jedi news this weekend, it has become the 10th highest grossing movie ever in Europe and the biggest of films released in 2017. The UK has crossed $100M to make Episode VIII the 5th biggest film of all time in that market. In the UK and Germany, it’s the top title of 2017. In IMAX, Jedi is the No. 4 movie ever for the format globally ($115M). The international cume is $50M.

It held No. 1s for the 4th weekend in a row in Japan, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary and Switzerland. Russia increased by 2% while other drops were low despite some competitive play.

The UK leads all markets currently at $102.9M followed by Germany ($73.5M), France ($57.6M), Japan ($52.2M) and Australia ($39.8M).

MORE…