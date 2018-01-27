Former Castle star Stana Katic recently opened up about her abrupt exit from the ABC series saying that she is “still not clear on the thought process behind the way that it went down.” Katic played the character of Kate Beckett from 2009 until 2015 when she exited the series before it headed into its ninth season. The show was canceled less than a month after Katic left.

In an interview with EW.com, Katic shared her thoughts her sudden exit from Castle. She said, “It hurt and it was a harsh ending.” Even so, she has no rough feelings after two years: “I met so many beautiful people on that project, and we collaborated on something really unique in that it’s not every day that you get a show, or a series, that has eight seasons and that it was a hit for the network.”

“It would be a disservice to those people, to the work that we did together, and to my work, which I feel contributed, in part, to the success of the show, to be anything but grateful because, at the end of the day, that was a fantastic platform,” she adds. “It was a formative experience, and we told a love story that I feel moved people, touched people, and I can’t be anything but glad that I was a part of something like that. I hope it remains something special in viewers’ minds forever.”

Deadline exclusively reported about Katic’s exit in 2016. During that time, Katic’s co-star Nathan Fillion was being courted to sign a new deal for Castle while she was never approached. Original cast member Tamala Jones departed the show at the same time as Katic.

Katic is currently starring in the Amazon thriller Absentia.