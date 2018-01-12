IFC has picked up a third season of horror-comedy series Stan Against Evil for premiere in the fall.

Created by Dana Gould and starring John C. McGinley and Janet Varney, Stan Against Evil follows Stan Miller (McGinley), the perpetually disgruntled former sheriff of a small New England town, and Evie Barret (Varney), his younger, more spirited successor, and how the two are forced into an unlikely alliance upon realizing their sleepy little town is the subject of a 300-year-old demonic curse. Willard’s Mill, it turns out, was the sight of a massive 17th century witch burning and as such, Stan and Evie are forced into battle against demons, witches, haunted ponies, giant piglets, evil babies, you name it, all while trying to bridge their chasm-wide personal differences.

Season 2 wrapped in November with Stan (McGinley) and Evie (Varney) accidentally opening a portal into the past, allowing the 17th century demons to create new mayhem in their quaint town of Willard’s Mill.

Gould executive produces with Tom Lassally (Silicon Valley). RadicalMedia produces with Frank Scherma and Justin Wilkes executive producing. McGinley also serves as a producer. Deborah Baker Jr. and Nate Mooney co-star.