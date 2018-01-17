“Choose your destruction.” A six-week interactive campaign to say farewell to Spike TV is wrapping up with a wild stunt on .

Ahead of its rebrand Thursday as Paramount Network, the outgoing Spike is not going quietly. In a live video on Par Network’s Facebook page, viewers can participate in the destruction of the network’s soon-to-be former logo by interacting and voting via Facebook reactions.

The post reads, “We’re back! We’re saying goodbye to Spike by destroying his logo live on Facebook. Vote on your favorite method of destruction using Facebook Reactions. You can burn, blast, and deface Spike over and over again until the final boom. #GoodbyeSpike. Hello Paramount Network.”

The weapons of choice include flaming arrows, paint balloons, a sledgehammer pendulum and cannons.

The final stunt follows #GoodbyeSpike and #SpikeUnfiltered social media campaigns, in which the network’s social media slammed some of its former shows such as 1000 Ways to Die and The Joe Schmo Show.

Welp, since I’m outta here anyway I might as well tell you all the things I’ve been holding in for the past 18 years. Brace yourself bros. Shit’s about to get real. #GoodbyeSpike #SpikeUnfiltered — SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018

The “Goodbye Spike” campaign was created by We Are Social.

You can watch the video below.