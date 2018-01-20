EXCLUSIVE: The deepest darkest corners of the universe are unveiled in the new trailer for Eliza McNitt’s Spheres: Songs of Spacetime, the first installment of three in an episodic series will be released on the Oculus Rift in 2018.

Making its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in the New Frontier category, Songs of Spacetime is executive produced by Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel, and Jessica Chastain, who also serves the narrator. Haunting, mysterious and fascinating, Spheres is an exploration of the songs of the cosmos. This virtual reality journey transports viewers into the deepest pockets of the Universe to bring to life interactive visions of future worlds and explore our oneness with the cosmos. Diving deep into this world shows that space is not silent. In fact, it is full of sounds and the experience allows us to listen to its music.

The original score comes from Michael Stein and Kyle Dixon the minds behind the Stranger Things theme song.