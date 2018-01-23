Sony Pictures Television has promoted Ada Brown to SVP of U.S. Business Affairs.

In her new role, she’ll expand her responsibilities to include overseeing crossover international productions for the Sony Pictures Television International Groups as well as supervising junior business affairs executives across various platforms. She will continue her current U.S. domestic production responsibilities.

Brown’s promotion follows that of Karen Tatevosian to EVP U.S. business affairs. She replaced Jeff Frost, who was elevated to President of Sony Pictures Television Studios. Frost’s promotion was part of leadership changes at the studio’s television production operation made by Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra following the exit of SPT presidents Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht.