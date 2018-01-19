Sony Pictures Television has launched a new non-scripted UK production company, Human, fronted by former Twofour and NBC Universal exec Alan Brown.

The Hollywood studio has set up Human to create high-end international content based around Sony Pictures Entertainment’s existing intellectual property and formats as well as to create original factual entertainment shows.

Brown joins the Golden Square-based studio from Natural, a production label set up by ITV-owned Twofour in 2017. He joined The Jump producer in April last year. He previously has spent six years at NBC Universal’s Chocolate Media, responsible for shows including Channel 4’s Great British Buildings: Restoration of the Year and Channel 5’s Inside Manchester’s Midland Hotel.

At Human, he report to President of SPT International Production, Wayne Garvie, who oversees non-scripted indies including Karl Warner’s Electric Ray and Stellify Media, which recently secured a major Netflix order, Jackass-meets-Wipeout-style game show Flinch (w/t).

“Non-scripted content – whether documentaries or entertainment formats – is a key part of our overall content strategy. Alan has been responsible for many wonderful programmes over the years and, with his drive and enthusiasm, is the ideal person to oversee our new label, Human.’’ said Garvie. ‘’Within the Sony group we have multiple sources of intellectual property, many stories to tell; Alan will help us unlock this potential through the Human label.”

Brown added: “I am enormously excited to be joining Sony Pictures Television. We will be making fabulous shows that are both revealing and entertaining. Our mission will be content that can emotionally engage the audience. At Sony, and with Wayne Garvie, I know I have the backing and belief to create big shows and to have fun making them.”