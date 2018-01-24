Taboo studio Sonar Entertainment is moving aggressively into the kids and family space after striking a distribution deal with UK kids’ producer Wildseed Studios.

The U.S. firm has struck a deal to develop, produce and distribute a slew of content from the British company, which was set up by former Aardman television chief Miles Bullough.

The two companies are now developing series based on BAFTA-award winning short Lottie Bearshout, which follows the adventures of a small-town troublemaker as she explores the enchanted woods outside her cabin with her best friend Hunter, a rookie Forest Guardian; Tuff Pom, about two cool Pomeranians living large in the big city and The Grim Repo Club, an animated comedy horror series about two best friends who have to stop the spread of a mysterious paranormal force they accidentally unleash into their sleepy coastal town.

The two companies previously partnered on Counterfeit Cat (pictured), a series they co-produce for Disney XD and Canada’s Teletoon, which Sonar distributes.

Wildseed has previously had development deals with the likes of The Inbetweeners distributor DRG, which invested in a raft of Wildseed-run project by digital creators. Bullough created Wildseed in 2013 with former BBC head of co-production and acquisition Jesse Cleverly and it received investment from Welsh broadcaster S4C later that year.

The Sonar deal was unveiled by Bullough and Andrea Gorfolova, President, Kids, Family & Factual, Sonar Entertainment.

“Our collaboration with Wildseed has been incredibly rewarding and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with this new deal,” said Gorfolova. “They are one of the most creative, inventive and visionary studios in the industry. Counterfeit Cat has already proven to be a huge winner. We know these additional properties now in development will be embraced by kids everywhere.”

“We are very excited about our new partnership with Sonar for our kids and family programming,” added Bullough. “We love Sonar’s ambition and energy and the quality of the shows that they produce. We look forward to providing a pipeline of vibrant new properties for the impressive Sonar team.”