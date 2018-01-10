TNT has picked up to series Snowpiercer, its futuristic thriller pilot based on the acclaimed 2013 movie of the same name by Bong Joon-ho. The series, from Marty Adelstein’s Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T, stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs.

“I’m a personal fan of Bong Joon Ho’s epic film, and jumped at the chance to honor his original vision, yet expand upon the world and characters with a diverse, award-winning cast,” said Sarah Aubrey, EVP of original programming for TNT. “Science fiction is the perfect genre to examine issues of race, class, gender and natural resources with thought-provoking and exciting storytelling. Snowpiercer will explore those relevant issues while embarking on a wild, action-filled ride.”

The TNT brass had been high on Snowpiercer from the get-go and commissioned backup scripts along with the pilot order.

Snowpiercer, whose pilot was written by Josh Friedman and directed by Doctor Strange helmer Scott Derrickson, is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, It centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned in this riveting television adaptation.

“Given the exceptional global appeal of the original film, we have a tremendous obligation to ensure the TV adaptation is exceptional in scope and magnitude,” said Adelstein, CEO of Tomorrow Studios. “We have found that with TNT and with our talented cast. Now we are excited to work together in creating a world unlike any other on television.”

Snowpiercer, which co-stars Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Benjamin Haigh, Sasha Frolova, Katie McGuinness, Alison Wright, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto , Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Lena Hall, is a co-production of Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T, along with CJ Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements; and the original film’s Bong Joon Ho, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

The pickup of Snowpiercer gives Tomorrow Studios two series on TNT, along with Good Behavior. The company also has pilot Highland, whose fate is yet to be determined.