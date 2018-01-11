TBS has renewed hit unscripted comedies Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild and Drop the Mic for second seasons for premiere in spring 2018. The renewals were announced during TBS’ presentation Thursday at the TCA winter press tour.

The two series marked TBS’ entry into the unscripted space and both have been strong ratings performers, emerging as the top two unscripted cable comedies in 2017. Both series reached an average of 2.5M viewers per episode across TBS’s linear, VOD, and digital platforms with 200 million social and YouTube views to date. Drop the Mic climbed digital audience score rankings week over week, holding the #1 spot three weeks in a row, based on all prime-time comedies that aired new episodes, according to the network.

“Our relaunch of TBS’ unscripted efforts hit the ground running with the series premieres of Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild and Drop The Mic, and we never looked back,” said Michael Bloom, senior vice president of unscripted and specials for TBS and TNT. “And Season 2 is going to be filled with next-level celebrity beef under the guidance of Method and Hailey, and much, much higher stakes courtesy of some extra Snoop-a-fied gaming led by the Dogg himself.”

Snoop Dogg always counted The Joker’s Wild as his favorite game show growing up. He hosts the TBS version, which is set in his very own casino that includes an oversized slot machine, giant dice and playing cards. Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild is produced by Sony Pictures Television, in association with Turner’s Studio T. Snoop Dogg serves as executive producer, along with Michael Strahan. Also executive-producing are Vincent Rubino, Constance Schwartz-Morini for SMAC Entertainment and Ted Chung for Merry Jane.

TBS

Hosted by Method Man and Hailey Baldwin, Drop the Mic, based on the popular segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden, pits celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, music, sports and pop culture to face off against each other in a rap battle royale packed with lyrically creative genius and “I can’t believe they just said that” moments. At the end of each head-to-head battle, the studio audience votes to determine the winner. Drop the Mic is produced by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions. James Corden, Ben Winston and Jensen Karp serve as executive producers, with Joanna Gallagher as co-executive producer.