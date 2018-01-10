Actor Sam Rockwell does some apple-splitting “Golden Globes level prep” for this week’s stint as guest host of NBC’s Saturday Night Live in this new promo.

“I can sort of see without actually seeing,” says a blindfolded Rockwell, who won the supporting actor Globe Sunday for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, as he feels his way around the 30 Rock SNL stage, getting acquainted with his surroundings.

An impressed Aidy Bryant, SNL regular, is so impressed she throws an apple to watch Rockwell karate-slice it without peeking.

With turnabout being fair play, Bryant gives it a try and, well, see for yourself above.

Rockwell hosts SNL this Saturday, with musical guest Halsey.