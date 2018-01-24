Will Ferrell returns to Saturday Night Live as guest host this weekend, and already he’s getting requests, of sorts. In this week’s promo for the show, SNL cast member Leslie Jones welcomes the returning Ferrell with impressions of some of his most loved characters, which can mean only one thing.

More cowbell.

Jones kicks off the clip with her take on Ferrell’s cheerleader character before launching into Ferrell’s George W. Bush (“strategery”), Alex Trebeck, Harry Caray and one or two others before capping things off with Gene Frenkle.

Gene who? You’ll know him as the bearded, cowbell-banging rocker who made Blue Oyster Cult’s “Don’t Fear the Reaper” a comedy classic (and Jimmy Fallon break character for about the thousandth time) back in 2000.

This week’s episode will mark Ferrell’s fourth stint as guest host (he was a regular cast member from 1995-2002). Musical guest this week is Chris Stapleton.

Watch the promo above.