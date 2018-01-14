Forget s-hole. Sam Rockwell jumped straight to the big F-bomb during an early sketch on tonight’s Saturday Night Live – a full half-hour before ’s Colin Jost and Michael Che both said “shithole” in covering this week’s latest White House news.

During a sketch in which Rockwell played a host of a PBS Kids’ science program, the actor, in character a little too well, was getting increasingly frustrated with the dumb kids and their incorrect answers about even the simplest science questions.

“You can’t be this f*cking stupid,” Rockwell blurted, then immediately, and in character, apologized. “I’m sorry. You can’t be this stupid.”

Mikey Day and Cecily Strong, as the f-ing stupid kids, stayed in character too, looking pretty surprised.

Rockwell, of course, wasn’t the first to cross that barrier on SNL. That honor goes to Paul Shaffer (1980). And of course Charles Rocket (’81) and Jenny Slate (’09) all but sealed their short-run fates with the word. Norm MacDonald did it in ’97, Samuel L. Jackson in 2012 and, most recently, Kristen Stewart last year.

And that’s not including the musical acts.