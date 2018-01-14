What, or who, would it take to get Bill Murray and Fred Armisen back on Saturday Night Live? If you guessed Steve Bannon and red-hot author Michael Wolff, take a bow.

Take a look at clips below.

In SNL‘s cold open tonight, Murray and Armisen took part in the show’s winning take-off of Morning Joe, with Alex Moffat as an intensely smarmy Joe Scarborough and Kate McKinnon as the word-in-edgewise Mika Brzezinski. Mikey Day completed the set-up as Willie Geist, grossed out whenever Joe and Mika go blue (“You going to feed me my meat?” says Mika to Joe).

And before it was over, there would be Oprah.

But the sketch’s raison d’être came when Armisen arrived, looking all too Wolffish and spilling details left out of Fire and Fury, like the Oval Office baby races, with Trump betting a thousand bucks on the black one.

Is that true? asks an amazed Mika.

Yeah, offers a not quite sure Woolf.

Asked about inaccuracies, Armisen gave a perfectly Woolfian “You read it, right? And you liked it? You had fun? So what’s the problem, you got the gist so shut up.”

Next came Bannon, at first in SNL‘s usual garb as a Grim Reaper, then pulling back the hood to reveal Murray, his face blotchy red, his hair shaggy and uncombed and using a voice closer to his old Nick the Lounge Singer than Trump’s estranged guru.

“You look like death warmed over,” said Mika.

“Danke, Mika, ” oozed Murray’s Bannon.

“I never said Don Junior was treasonous, and I certainly never said he’d crack like an egg on TV,” Murray as Bannon chastised Armisen’s Woolf. Assured he did indeed, Bannon replied, “Ok, that does sound like me, thank you, good reporting.”

As for his future, Bannon said he’s working “on a web series for Crackle, called Cucks in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Oh, and he hasn’t given up on politics. Murray with full unctuousness, advised to “slide down the Bannon-ster” and get ready for his latest king-making prospects: Logan Paul, Martin Shkreli and “the Subway guy, Jared Fogle.”

Lest things turn too slimy, Leslie Jones arrived as Oprah (“I though I smelled lavender and money,” said Mika), proclaiming herself a sort of anti-Donald – “I’m actually a billionaire.”

“There only one job more powerful than being president,” said Jones as Miss W. “Being Ooooprrrah!”