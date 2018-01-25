Amazon has set March 9 for the Season 2 premiere of its critically praised drama series Sneaky Pete and unveiled a new trailer.

Created by Bryan Cranston and David Shore, Sneaky Pete stars Giovanni Ribisi as con man Marius, who left prison only to find himself hunted by the vicious gangster he once robbed. With nowhere else to turn, he took cover from his past by assuming the identity of his cellmate Pete, “reuniting” with Pete’s estranged family.

Season 2 picks up with Marius on the verge of starting fresh, when two thugs, believing he is Pete, threaten to kill the family unless he takes them to Pete’s estranged mother Maggie (Jane Adams) and the millions she stole from their mysterious employer. Now Marius must tread a dangerous line to find the elusive Maggie, protect the family, and keep up the Pete con, all while finagling a way to ditch the thugs and keep the money for himself.

The series also stars Marin Ireland as Julia Bowman, Margo Martindale as Audrey Bernhardt, Shane McRae as Taylor Bowman, Libe Barer as Carly Bowman and Peter Gerety as Otto Bernhardt.

The series, co-production with Sony Pictures TV Studios, got its second season renewal less than a week after its season one launch last year, following a strong series premiere. The debut episode was Amazon’s second-most-streamed original scripted series on an opening day, behind only The Man in the High Castle.

“After the tremendous critical and customer reception in its first season, we’re excited to debut another season of Sneaky Pete,” said Sharon Tal Yguado, Head of Scripted Series, Amazon Studios. “Graham and his team have crafted a second season that really raises the stakes for Marius and everyone involved.”

Cranston, Graham Yost, James Degus, Michael Dinner and Fred Golan serve as executive producers.

Watch the trailer above.