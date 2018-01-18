Snap has laid off around two dozen employees in recent days as it seeks to re-align the staff around the company’s goals for the year.

About 18 people from across the company, including some in its content unit, lost their jobs as Snap seeks to put the proper people in place, as it looks to accelerate growth.

Snap plans to double-down on content as it looks to fend off challengers like Facebook.

Nick Bell, Snap’s vice president of content, has been making key executive hires in recent months — including former Storyful CEO Rahul Chopra — as he looks to increase the number of partners that use Snapchat Discover, doubles down on breaking news and widens the distribution of its content.

As part of this restructuring, Bell decided to consolidate operations in Los Angeles, where its senior managers are based. Some members of the content team, who are based in New York, were not extended relocation packages.

Despite these cuts, Snap’s content team is expected to hire in the coming months, as it looks to deepen relationships with the networks and publishers who distribute content through its mobile app, and invest in original content created from users’ snaps.