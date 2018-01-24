As we reported in the internationally box office and as was expected on Sunday, Wonder has crossed the $250M mark. The film was made for a low $20M price by Lionsgate, Participant Media, Walden Media and TIK Films in China. Its total box office gross to date is $251.4M and ranks as Lionsgate’s highest-grossing release since La La Land last year. La La Land was released on Dec. 9 in 2016 and grossed $151.1M domestically and took in $294.9M internationally for a global gross of $446M.

While it has grossed $130M domestically, internationally Wonder is still rolling out around the world. So far, it has taken in $26.3M in Brazil and that country remains its highest-grossing territory right now. The territory for release is Germany on the 25th followed by Sweden on Feb. 23rd.

The film was directed by Stephen Chbosky and produced by Mandeville Films’ David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman from a script by Chbosky, Steve Conrad and Jack Thorne.

Last November, Deadline’s box officer reporter Anthony D’Alessandro reported on how Wonder into a sleeper hit.