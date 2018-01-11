EXCLUSIVE: Sky-backed UK production company Sugar Films, run by former BBC and Travel Channel U.S exec Pat Younge, has lost two of its senior team with Nav Raman and Lucy Pilkington leaving the company.

I hear that Raman has decided to set up her own factual entertainment indie, Chatterbox Media, with Alison Quirk, who has worked on shows such as Discovery’s Gold Rush, while Pilkington is in talks with a number of parties. Both were factual creative directors at the business.

The production company, which has offices in London and Boston and was responsible for BBC2 documentary Bill Cosby: Fall Of An American Idol, was formed by Younge, Pilkington, Raman, Kwadjo Dajan and Narinder Minhas in March 2015. Pay-TV broadcaster Sky took a stake in the business the following year with former Discovery Networks International president and CEO Mark Hollinger also taking a share and becoming Chairman.

The firm is currently in the process of responding to a copyright lawsuit brought against by U.S. producer Carsey-Werner over the Cosby doc.

Raman, who left at the end of last year, was formerly director of development at Jane Root’s Nutopia and was also a commissioner at Channel 4, where she oversaw a slate including shows such as Child Genius, Supernanny and Brat Camp.

Meanwhile, Pilkington, who is in the process of leaving, previously worked at BBC Worldwide, adapting shows such Come Dine With Me and Stargazing for the international market, originated Discovery’s You Have Been Warned and held senior posts at October Films, Virgin Media and Channel 4.

Managing director Younge told Deadline that the departures were amicable. “Nav wanted to set up a factual entertainment label and has already won her first commission, which we’re co-producing with her. With Bill Cosby: Fall Of An American Icon and Angry, White and American, Lucy created some brilliant documentaries and wants to build on that. We wish them both well,” he added.