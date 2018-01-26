Crystal Moselle’s narrative feature debut, Skate Kitchen, utilized the real-life group of New York City female skateboarders, who were the subjects of her 2016 short, That One Day.

“It was either I’m going to make a documentary feature or collaborate with them to make a narrative feature,” said Moselle on her stop at Deadline’s Sundance Studio, along with stars Rachelle Vinberg and Jaden Smith. “The short was so inspiring for me and we had such a great energy and I think that it only made sense to create something that was longer that we could tell more stories and reach a bigger audience”

Co-written by Moselle and Aslihan Unaldi, the pic centers on introverted 18-year-old skateboarder Camille (Vinberg), whose life changes dramatically when she befriends a group of girl skateboarders. As she journeys into the raw NYC subculture, she begins to make choices that lead to a deeper understanding of herself.

“I would say my characters a former version of myself,” said Vinberg, a real-life member of the skate crew. “This whole story is kind of semi-autobiographical for all of us. Crystal really got to know us and really learn everything about us and used elements of ourselves and inserted them in to the characters we played.”

The pic, which premiered in the NEXT section at the Sundance Film Festival, also co-stars Dede Lovelace, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, and Kabrina Adams.

Check out the video above to see how Smith learned the hardcore skating tricks for the film.

