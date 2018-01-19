If this teaser trailer is anything to go on, Siren is not going to float anywhere near Daryl Hannah’s mermaid. Premiering on Freeform March 29, Siren is set in the coastal town of Bristol Cove, and the first few seconds of the clip are as lovely as the village’s name, with mermaid swimming gracefully by.

Then the dorsal fin pops up, and the claws come out, and those sharp, sharp teeth.

Freeform, which released the show info at its first Freeform Summit event of panels and presentations in Los Angeles today, describes Siren as an “epic tale” set in a coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids, where a mysterious girl (Eline Powell) appears and begins wreaking havoc upon the small fishing town. Using their resources, marine biologists Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola) must work together to find out who and what drove this primal hunter of the deep sea to land, and are there more like her out there?

The cast also includes Ian Verdun, Sibongile Mlambo and Rena Owen. Take a look at the cast photo below, and the teaser above.

Siren is based on a story by Eric Wald and Dean White who both serve as executive producers. Emily Whitesell is the showrunner and executive producer. Brad Luff, Nate Hopper and RD Robb also serve as executive producers.

The two-hour Siren premiere debuts Thursday, March 29 at 8 pm – International Mermaid Day, as it so happens.

Here’s the Siren cast photo:

Freeform/Vu Ong

Also at today’s Freeform Summit, the second season premiere for Famous in Love was announced as April 4. The new season of the series, starring Bella Thorne and based on the novel by Rebecca Serle, debuts with a two-hour premiere.