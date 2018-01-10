HBO’s perennially Emmy-nominated comedy Silicon Valley will upload its fifth season starting at 10 PM Sunday, March 25. It will be the first without former regular T.J. Miller, who left the show in May.

Check out a new trailer below and first-look photo of the new season above.

The comedy looks at the modern-day epicenter of the high-tech gold rush, where the people most qualified to succeed are the least capable of handling success. And as reflected in the trailer, the Pied Piper crew is getting reckless as Season 5 kicks in. It stars Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Josh Brener, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, Suzanne Cryer and Jimmy O. Yang.

Season 4 ended with Richard (Middleditch) consumed by a web of lie, Jared (Woods) planning his exit from Pied Piper and Gavin (Ross) being reinstated as Hooli CEO. But Gavin threatens to cream Pied Piper, Richard hits back with a promise and plan to make Hooli obsolete.

Created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky, Silicon Valley has been Emmy-nommed for Outstanding Comedy Series every year since its 2014 debut but has yet to snag that statuette, losing to its Sunday night HBO companion Veep the past three years. Judge, Alec Berg, Clay Tarver, Michael Rotenberg, Tom Lassally, Jamie Babbit, Jim Kleverweis are the executive producers.