Netflix has acquired rights to Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, the high school twist on the Cyrano de Bergerac tale that was produced and financed by Black Label Media. Stranger Things‘ Shannon Purser stars in the romantic comedy. The movie will bow on the streaming service later this year.

The pic penned by Lindsay Beer and directed by Ian Samuels centers on Sierra (Purser), an intelligent teen who does not fall into the shallow definition of high school pretty but, in a case of mistaken identity that results in unexpected romance, must team with the popular girl (Kristine Froseth) to win her crush. RJ Cyler, Noah Centineo, Chrissy Metz, Alan Ruck and Lea Thompson co-star.

Black Label’s Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill are producers. WME brokered the deal.