Hulu has canceled drama series Shut Eye, starring Jeffrey Donovan, after two seasons. Donovan shared news of the cancellation on Twitter, writing “Enjoyed Shut Eye. But all good things must end. I’m grateful to Hulu and Sony. They were great places to work at. Onward and upward.” Hulu confirmed the cancellation.

Created and executive produced by Les Bohem and produced by Sony Pictures TV, Shut Eye centered on Charlie Haverford (Donovan), a scammer with a small chain of fortune-telling storefronts and who contracts building tricks for a family that controls the business in the greater chunk of Los Angeles. A blow to the head from a client’s angry boyfriend intersects with a hypnosis session while auditioning a new “clairvoyant,” and suddenly, a man whose entire life has been based on fraud begins to see and feel some very real and fundamental truths.

John Shiban, who signed on as new showrunner for Season 2, executive produced alongside Bohem, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Larysa Kondracki.