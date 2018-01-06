Premiere dates for three of Showtime’s top shows were announced today at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. David Nevins, President and CEO, Showtime Networks Inc., provided details on the programs.

The third season of the drama series Billions will premiere on Sunday, March 25 at 10 PM ET/PT. Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis return in Showtime’s No. 2 drama series, which averaged five million views weekly across platforms last season, including on-air, on demand and over the Internet.

Season three of Billions finds Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) and Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) still determined to destroy the other, but also battling for their own survival against new forces and po werful enemies.

Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), Chuck’s wife and Axe’s performance coach, is all-in for both of them, an uneasy and dangerous position for her, and one that ultimately puts her to a decision that could irrevocably alter the direction of her life.

Joining them are Malin Akerman, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Asia Kate Dillon and Jeffrey DeMunn. Clancy Brown guest stars this season as Waylon “Jock” Jeffcoat, the new Attorney General with a compelling portfolio of accomplishments, a wicked intellect, and a serious interest in both Chuck and Bobby Axe.

Billions is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.

The second season of I’m Dying Up Here will premiere on Sunday, May 6 at 10 PM ET/PT. The show delves into a fictional group of competitive but close-knit comedians mentored by Goldie (Melissa Leo), a comedy club owner who rules over her business with a tough but nurturing approach.

The series takes viewers behind the curtain of the comedy scene with a cast of Leo, Ari Graynor, Clark Duke, Michael Angarano, RJ Cyler, Andrew Santino, Erik Griffin, Al Madrigal and Jake Lacy. The series is based on the non-fiction book by William Knoedelseder. The 10-episode second season goes into production this month in Los Angeles.

The series was created and executive produced by Dave Flebotte and executive produced by Jim Carrey, Michael Aguilar Christina Wayne, Cindy Chupack and Adam Davidson.

The fourth season of The Affair, a larger portion of which will be set in Los Angeles, returns on Sunday, June 17 at 9 PM ET/PT. The series explores the emotional and psychological effects of an affair that destroyed two marriages and the crime that brings these individuals back together.

The Affair stars Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Maura Tierney and Joshua Jackson. Season four finds them in a new relationship, forcing them to decide if they’re ready and willing to leave the past behind.

Sanaa Lathan joins season four as Jenelle, the tough-as-nails principal of the charter school where Noah teaches. Ramon Rodriguez stars as Ben, a Marine veteran now employed by the VHA and Alison’s new love interest. Additional season four guest stars include Russell Hornsby, Christopher Meyer, Amy Irving and Phoebe Tonkin.

The Affair is currently in production in New York and Los Angeles. Playwright and writer/producer Sarah Treem (House of Cards, In Treatment) and Hagai Levi (In Treatment) created the series. Treem, also the showrunner, and Levi serve as executive producers. Jessica Rhoades is an executive produce on season four.