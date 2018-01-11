Shout! Studios Names Brent Haynes Head Of TV Development, A New Role

Shout! Studios, the multi-platform filmed entertainment distribution and production arm of Shout! Factory, has appointed Brent Haynes as head of TV development. The newly created role was announced by Shout! Factory’s co-founder and president Garson Foos, to whom Haynes reports.

Haynes will spearhead Shout! Studios’ premium content development for television and digital entertainment services. He will also grow Shout’s new scripted series and production businesses, working closely with Shout founders Richard Foos, Bob Emmer, and Garson Foos, and SVP of content licensing & strategy David McIntosh. He will lead the conception of new creative projects and forge production partnerships for series and new content.

“I am delighted to welcome Brent on board as part of our growing team at Shout! Studios. He holds an extensive background and success in production development for scripted series and original specials with an emphasis in comedy,” said Foos. “Given the success we’re having producing new Mystery Science Theater 3000 episodes and several projects in development, we look forward to Brent playing a major role in this growth area for the studio.”

Haynes was equally enthusiastic. “I look forward to building a creative friendly home where writers, producers, and visionary content makers have the freedom to do their best work. Since my dream of playing second base for the Toronto Blue Jays has faded with age, I can dedicate even more energy to the creation of truly premium content here at Shout! Studios.”

Haynes is a veteran television executive and producer with 20 years of experience in series development and production for broadcasters in the US and Canada. Most recently, Haynes served as president and executive producer of Picture Arcade, his development and production shingle.

Previously, he served as SVP of comedy & animation at MTV in New York, where he managed a bi-coastal development team and oversaw production for close to 20 series. Haynes’ portfolio of shows at MTV included scripted comedy, animation, unscripted and documentary.

He also worked at The Comedy Network in Canada where he helped launch the channel before ultimately becoming VP of programming in charge of the development, acquisition, and scheduling teams. He was responsible for developing the smash Canadian hit Corner Gas and served as an executive on the show for five seasons.