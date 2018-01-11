Shout! Factory’s new studio unit has named Brent Haynes, a veteran exec who once served as SVP of comedy and animation at MTV, as head of TV development.

In the newly created role, Haynes will lead content development for TV and digital at Shout! Studios, including shepherding scripted series and production. The studio unit launched last November, signaling the company’s growth from a streaming service licensing film and TV content to an original content player as well.

Haynes will work closely with Shout’s founders Richard Foos, Bob Emmer and Garson Foos, and SVP of Content Licensing & Strategy David McIntosh. He will lead the generation of new projects and forge production partnerships for series and new content.

“I am delighted to welcome Brent on board as part of our growing team at Shout! Studios. He holds an extensive background and success in production development for scripted series and original specials with an emphasis in comedy,” said Garson Foos. “Given the success we’re having producing new Mystery Science Theater 3000 episodes and several projects in development, we look forward to Brent playing a major role in this growth area for the Studio.”

“With such a terrific brand and an impressive team, I know we are well positioned for success,” Haynes said. “I look forward to building a creative friendly home where writers, producers and visionary content makers have the freedom to do their best work. Since my dream of playing second base for the Toronto Blue Jays has faded with age, I can dedicate even more energy to the creation of truly premium content here at Shout! Studios.”

Haynes has spent 20 years working in development and production roles for broadcasters in the U.S. and Canada. Most recently, he headed up his own shingle, Picture Arcade.

Before his stint at MTV, where he oversaw 20 series, he worked at The Comedy Network in Canada, where he helped launch the channel before ultimately becoming VP of programming and leading its development, acquisition and scheduling teams. Haynes was responsible for developing the Canadian hit Corner Gas and served as an exec on the show for five seasons.