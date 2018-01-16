EXCLUSIVE: The 10th annual Shorty Awards announced their nominees which include Girls Trip breakout Tiffany Haddish, The Chi co-creator Lena Waithe, and black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross.
The Shorty Awards is the first awards ceremony of its kind, honoring the best of social media by recognizing the influencers, brands, and organizations on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Tumblr, Instagram, Snapchat, and more. On the Entertainment front, the Shorty Awards recognize the “Best in Comedy” as well as “Best TV Show.” In addition, this year marks their first gender-neutral acting award. The social media-driven awards include numerous categories that range from “Meme of the Year” to “Creator of the Decade” to “Best in Activism” to “YouTuber of the Year.”
“This year will be the 10th Annual Shorty Awards — it is a big milestone,” said Gregory Galant, Shorty Awards co-founder and CEO of MuckRack. “We’re constantly inspired by all the creators that have launched their careers on social media.”
Winners are chosen through a combination of votes from the public on the Shorty Awards website and scores given by the RealTime Academy. Past winners include Past winners include Hannibal Buress, Malala Yousafzai, J.K. Rowling, and DJ Khaled.
The ceremony will take place on April 15 at the Playstation Theater in New York City’s Times Square.
Read the complete list of nominees below.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Best Actor
Ansel Elgort
Busy Phillips
Constance Wu
Elisabeth Moss
Ethan Wacker
Gal Gadot
James Van Der Beek
Lil Rel Howery
Riz Ahmed
Terry Crews
Tiffany Haddish
Tracee Ellis Ross
Best Celebrity
Amber Rose
Andy Cohen
Donald Glover
Erykah Badu
Jimmy Kimmel
Jordan Peele
Kris Jenner
Mia Farrow
Miley Cyrus
Rihanna
RuPaul
Snoop Dogg
Best in Comedy
Billy Eichner
Carl Reiner
Demetri Martin
Eric Andre
Hasan Minaj
Julio Torres
Kristen Schaal
Lena Waithe
Liza Treyger
Margaret Cho
Michelle Wolf
Vir Das
Best in Dance
Backpack Kid
Brown Girls Do Ballet
Gaurav N Chandni
Isabella Boylston
Jabbawockeez
Kyle Hanagami
Les Twins
Lil’ Buck
Merrick Hanna
Taylor Sieve
Tessa Brooks
Werk for Peace
Best in Music
Amine
Cardi B
Chloe x Halle
Dua Lipa
John Mayer
Kesha
Khalid
Lil Dicky
Logic
Phish
Schoolboy Q
SZA
Best TV Show
13 Reasons Why
American Vandal
Big Mouth
Blackish
Handmaid’s Tale
Insecure
Rick & Morty
Riverdale
Shark Tank
The Good Place
The Simpsons
This is Us
TEAM INTERNET
Instagrammer of the Year
Betches
Boop My Nose
But Like Maybe
Coco Pink Princess
Eva Chen
Howard Lee
Lil Mayo
My Day With Leo
Pete Souza
The New Yorker Cartoons
Topher Brophy
TSA
Live Streamer of the Year
Ariel Viera
Brent Morgan
Bryce Xavier
Dick Vitale
Emma McGann
Drake
Liz Cook
Ron Waxman
Antonio Brown
Tasmin Lucia-Khan
Thomas Kuc
Scott Rogowsky
Muser of the Year
Adam Jernberg
Alicja Mocek
Anna Catify
Case Walker
Chuch the Cavalier
Felipe Farias
Isaiah Xavier
Jayden Bartles
Lucas and Marcus
Lucki Starr
Annie LeBlanc
Rebecca Zamolo
Snapchatter of the Year
Amanda Cerny
Andy Burgess
Chris D’Elia
Chrissy Teigen
Eva Longoria
Geeohsnap
Giorgio Copter
Kelly Oxford
Laura Perlongo
Phil the Culture
Ross Smith
Spencer Pratt
Best Web Series
Buddy System
Escape the Night
Guidance
Hot Ones
Jay Versace is Stuck in the 90s
Speechless with Carly Fleischmann
Mr. Student Body President
OMG We’re Coming Over
Real Bros of Simi Valley
Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television
The Breakdown
Worth It
Best YouTube Comedian
Abdullaziz Baz
Anwar Jibawi
Brandon Rogers
Candace Lowry
Chris Klemens
dangmattsmith
Danny Gonzalez
F0XY
Hannah Stocking
Miel Bredouw
Rudy Mancuso
Tana Mongeau
Best YouTube Ensemble
@Pack
dareUS
De’arra & Ken
Dude Perfect
Funk Bros
Legendary Shots
Niki and Gaby
Sugar Pine 7
Team 10
The Dolan Twins
Vlog Squad
Walk Of The Earth
Best YouTube Musician
80fitz
Brooklyn & Bailey
Desmond Dennis
DeStorm Power
Fresh Big Mouf
Kurt Hugo Schneider
Leslie Wai
MattyBRaps
Our Last Night Band
PostmodernJukebox
The Filharmonic
Vidya Vox
Best Breakout YouTuber
Austin McConnell
Beau Brown
Elle Mills
Emma Chamberlain
Julius Dein
Karina Garcia
Kraig Adams
Luke Korns
Michael Dappah
Molly Burke
Olivia Jade
Teala Dunn
YouTuber of the Year
Andrea Russett
Cody Ko
Coyote Peterson
David Dobrik
Eva Gutowski
Gabbie Hanna
Jack Douglass
Jake Paul
Juanpa Zurita
Lele Pons
Safiya Nygaard
Yuya
Vlogger of the Year
Alex Wassabi
Aspyn and Parker
Scotty Sire
Cat Creature
iJustine
Jason Nash
Kade Speiser
Margot Lee
Meghan Rienks
Negin Mirsalehi
Todd Smith
Wil Dasovich
Creator of the Decade
Casey Neistat
Dude Perfect
Gigi Gorgeous
Hannah Hart
Jenna Marbles
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Markiplier
MKBHD
Phillip DeFranco
Rhett & Link
Tyler Oakley
CREATIVE & MEDIA
Best Animal
Albert (albertonwheels)
Black Jaguar-White Tiger
bubalahpoochie
Cash Cats
Cincinnati Zoo
Fiona the Wonder Pig
Louboutina (Loubie)
Manny The Selfie Cat
Mike Coots
NORBERT
The Look of Lal
We Rate Dogs
Best in Art
Alexa Meade
Blake Kathryn
Charlotte Love
Chris Hong
Dan Hogman
Hanksy NYC
Jon Burgerman
Nick Misani
Penelope Gazin
Toyin Ojih Odutola
Vashti Harrison
Web Comic Name
Best in Literature
Atul Gawande
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Cleo Wade
Colson Whitehead
Curtis Sittenfeld
Dwight Garner
Jon Ronson
Jonny Sun
Kevin Kwan
Nancy Jo Sales
Owen King
Rebecca Traister
Best in Beauty
Alex Faction
Arshia Moorjani
Jake Warden
Jazmina Daniel
Jordan Hanz
Nià The Light
Nyma Tang
Patricia Bright
Raw Beauty Kristi
Simply Nailogical
Sydney Szramowski/sydn4sty
Thomas Halbert
Best in Lifestyle
Christine Mai Nguyen
Freddy Rodriguez
Jason Cheung
Katie Sturino
LaTonya Yvette
Lauren Elizabeth
Mackenzie Horan
Mick Batyske
Nabela Noor
Paloma Elsesser
Scout the City
Something Navy
Best LGBTQ+ Account
Alok V Menon
Amy Ordman
Arlo Sullivan
Aydian Dowling
Ethan Hethcote
Lateef Thynative
Miles McKenna
Raymond Braun
Stephanie Frosch
Trace Lysette
Trixie Mattel
V Squared
Best in House & Home
Andy & Candis Meredith
Brady Tolbert
Château de Gudanes
Dabito
Emily Henderson
I Have This Thing With Floors
Kelly Wearstler
LaurDIY
Mandi Gubler
Sherry & John Petersik
Tessa Neustadt
The Sorry Girls
Best in Fashion
Accidental Icon
Benjamin Kicks
Danielle Prescod
Derek Blasberg
Lainy Hedaya
Luka Sabbat
Mickey Boardman
Nikki Ogunnaike
Pia Arrobio
Rochelle Johnson
Victoria Beckham
What Fran Wore
Best in Food
Binging with Babish
Candice Kumai
Daym Drops
Desserted in Paris
First We Feast
FoodBabyNY
Holly Fox
Joy The Baker
Matt Stonie
Nusr-Et Etiler (SaltBae)
Rachael Ray
Rosanna Pansino
Best in Health & Wellness
Akin Akman
DJ Townsel
Dr. Mike
Elyse Fox
Emily Skye
Joe Holder
Katie Willcox
Koya Webb
Luis Badillo Jr.
Remi Ishizuka
Sophia Gall
Valerie Sagun (biggalyoga)
Best Journalist
Amina Khan
Annie Karni
April D. Ryan
Chris Geidner
Elle Reeve
Ellen McGirt
Felipe Dana
Jason Concepcion
Jodi Kantor
Joshua Topolsky
Michelle Ye Hee Lee
Ronan Farrow
Best Meme/Parody Account
_diplo_
Adam The Creator
beigecardigan
Bros Being Basic
Comment Awards
daddyissues_
Fake Science
FuckJerry
hilariousbabies
Kim Kierkegaardashian
NotSportsCenter
Unspirational
Best in Parenting/Family/Kids
Action Movie Kid
Arlo Sullivan
Cute Girls Hairstyles
Fathering Autism
Laura Izumikawa
Live Sweet
MAZELEE
Pam Stepnik
Ryan Toys Reviews
Sarah Grace Vlogs
Sholom Ber Solomon
Two Gay Papas
Best in Sports
Brooke Ence
Conor McGregor
Donald De La Haye
Hillary Knight
Katie Ledecky
Kevin Durant
Kristaps Porzingis
Laila Ali
Lolo Jones
Lisa Leslie
Richard Sherman
Serena Williams
Best in Weird
@dubstep4dads
Adam Ellis
Animated Text
da share z0ne
If you high
James Fridman
Krang T. Nelson
NOT A WOLF
Poppy
Shavaunna
slimeysugar
The Report of the Week
TECH & INNOVATION
Best in Activism
Amber Tamblyn
American Ferrera
Cameron Russell
Dan Savage
Deray McKesson
Eileen Kelly
Erica Garner
Kailash Satyarthi
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Laurie David
Tarana Burke
Xiuhtezcatl Roske-Martinez
Best in Gaming
Airforceproud95
Chad Wild Clay
cybernova games
DashieGames
Fangs
iMAV3RIQ
ItsFunneh
MangoTango
Melonie Mac
Norman Caruso (Gaming Historian)
PushingUpRoses
runJDrun
Best Podcast
Bodega Boys
How Did This Get Made
Lady Lovin
My Favorite Murder
Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations
Pardon My Take
Pod Save America
Politically Re-Active
S Town
The Daily
The Joe Rogan Experience
VIEWS
Best in Education
Angela Duckworth
CrashCourse
Joe Hanson
Leland Melvin
Meet Arnold
Minute Earth
Physics Fun
Primitive Technology
The Financial Diet
The School of Life
Tom Scott
Upulie Divisekera
Twitch Streamer of the Year
Aphromoo
Deadmau5
Faker
Grimmmz
Jenna Marbles
KayPeaLoL
Kitty Plays
KPopp
nl_Kripp
Pokimane
ProfessorBroman
Shroud
Best in Travel
Bon Traveler
Celine Bossart
Damon and Jo
Exploring with Josh
Fly with Stella
Juan-Peter Schulze
Kara and Nate
Kate McCulley
She is Not Lost
The Place I Was Telling You About
The Points Guy
Travel Babbo
CONTENT
Emoji of the Year
Avocado
Bowie
Clown Face
Eyes
Facepalm
Gotcha
Meh
Pride Flag
Puerto Rican Flag
Starry Eyed
Unicorn
Up to no good
GIF of the Year
A Clap for the Ages
Blinking White Man
Chance at the Grammys
Get Out
Help Me
I’m Pickle Rick!
Johnson/Hanks 2020
Kris Bryant’s World Series Smile
Lavar Ball Enters First Take
Salt Bae
Winona Ryder’s Grammy Face
YAS MERYL
Instagram of the Year
Beyonce’s Birth Announcement
Blacktip Reef Shark
Boss Baby
Caption this…
Flower Power
I can’t believe I still…
Ok we’re ready
#PuberMe
Solar Eclipse
The New Guard
Vegas Strong
Who’s that in the mirror
Meme of the Year
Distracted Boyfriend
Eating Tide Pods
Expanding brain
Finally Whippin BowWow Challenge
I love my curvy wife
Law and Order Spotify Playlists
Retire bitch
Right in front of my salad
Roll Safe
Snapchat hotdog
The Floor is…
Tiny Trump