EXCLUSIVE: The 10th annual Shorty Awards announced their nominees which include Girls Trip breakout Tiffany Haddish, The Chi co-creator Lena Waithe, and black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

The Shorty Awards is the first awards ceremony of its kind, honoring the best of social media by recognizing the influencers, brands, and organizations on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Tumblr, Instagram, Snapchat, and more. On the Entertainment front, the Shorty Awards recognize the “Best in Comedy” as well as “Best TV Show.” In addition, this year marks their first gender-neutral acting award. The social media-driven awards include numerous categories that range from “Meme of the Year” to “Creator of the Decade” to “Best in Activism” to “YouTuber of the Year.”

“This year will be the 10th Annual Shorty Awards — it is a big milestone,” said Gregory Galant, Shorty Awards co-founder and CEO of MuckRack. “We’re constantly inspired by all the creators that have launched their careers on social media.”

Winners are chosen through a combination of votes from the public on the Shorty Awards website and scores given by the RealTime Academy. Past winners include Past winners include Hannibal Buress, Malala Yousafzai, J.K. Rowling, and DJ Khaled.

The ceremony will take place on April 15 at the Playstation Theater in New York City’s Times Square.

Read the complete list of nominees below.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Best Actor

Ansel Elgort

Busy Phillips

Constance Wu

Elisabeth Moss

Ethan Wacker

Gal Gadot

James Van Der Beek

Lil Rel Howery

Riz Ahmed

Terry Crews

Tiffany Haddish

Tracee Ellis Ross

Best Celebrity

Amber Rose

Andy Cohen

Donald Glover

Erykah Badu

Jimmy Kimmel

Jordan Peele

Kris Jenner

Mia Farrow

Miley Cyrus

Rihanna

RuPaul

Snoop Dogg

Best in Comedy

Billy Eichner

Carl Reiner

Demetri Martin

Eric Andre

Hasan Minaj

Julio Torres

Kristen Schaal

Lena Waithe

Liza Treyger

Margaret Cho

Michelle Wolf

Vir Das

Best in Dance

Backpack Kid

Brown Girls Do Ballet

Gaurav N Chandni

Isabella Boylston

Jabbawockeez

Kyle Hanagami

Les Twins

Lil’ Buck

Merrick Hanna

Taylor Sieve

Tessa Brooks

Werk for Peace

Best in Music

Amine

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Dua Lipa

John Mayer

Kesha

Khalid

Lil Dicky

Logic

Phish

Schoolboy Q

SZA

Best TV Show

13 Reasons Why

American Vandal

Big Mouth

Blackish

Handmaid’s Tale

Insecure

Rick & Morty

Riverdale

Shark Tank

The Good Place

The Simpsons

This is Us

TEAM INTERNET

Instagrammer of the Year

Betches

Boop My Nose

But Like Maybe

Coco Pink Princess

Eva Chen

Howard Lee

Lil Mayo

My Day With Leo

Pete Souza

The New Yorker Cartoons

Topher Brophy

TSA

Live Streamer of the Year

Ariel Viera

Brent Morgan

Bryce Xavier

Dick Vitale

Emma McGann

Drake

Liz Cook

Ron Waxman

Antonio Brown

Tasmin Lucia-Khan

Thomas Kuc

Scott Rogowsky

Muser of the Year

Adam Jernberg

Alicja Mocek

Anna Catify

Case Walker

Chuch the Cavalier

Felipe Farias

Isaiah Xavier

Jayden Bartles

Lucas and Marcus

Lucki Starr

Annie LeBlanc

Rebecca Zamolo

Snapchatter of the Year

Amanda Cerny

Andy Burgess

Chris D’Elia

Chrissy Teigen

Eva Longoria

Geeohsnap

Giorgio Copter

Kelly Oxford

Laura Perlongo

Phil the Culture

Ross Smith

Spencer Pratt

Best Web Series

Buddy System

Escape the Night

Guidance

Hot Ones

Jay Versace is Stuck in the 90s

Speechless with Carly Fleischmann

Mr. Student Body President

OMG We’re Coming Over

Real Bros of Simi Valley

Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television

The Breakdown

Worth It

Best YouTube Comedian

Abdullaziz Baz

Anwar Jibawi

Brandon Rogers

Candace Lowry

Chris Klemens

dangmattsmith

Danny Gonzalez

F0XY

Hannah Stocking

Miel Bredouw

Rudy Mancuso

Tana Mongeau

Best YouTube Ensemble

@Pack

dareUS

De’arra & Ken

Dude Perfect

Funk Bros

Legendary Shots

Niki and Gaby

Sugar Pine 7

Team 10

The Dolan Twins

Vlog Squad

Walk Of The Earth

Best YouTube Musician

80fitz

Brooklyn & Bailey

Desmond Dennis

DeStorm Power

Fresh Big Mouf

Kurt Hugo Schneider

Leslie Wai

MattyBRaps

Our Last Night Band

PostmodernJukebox

The Filharmonic

Vidya Vox

Best Breakout YouTuber

Austin McConnell

Beau Brown

Elle Mills

Emma Chamberlain

Julius Dein

Karina Garcia

Kraig Adams

Luke Korns

Michael Dappah

Molly Burke

Olivia Jade

Teala Dunn

YouTuber of the Year

Andrea Russett

Cody Ko

Coyote Peterson

David Dobrik

Eva Gutowski

Gabbie Hanna

Jack Douglass

Jake Paul

Juanpa Zurita

Lele Pons

Safiya Nygaard

Yuya

Vlogger of the Year

Alex Wassabi

Aspyn and Parker

Scotty Sire

Cat Creature

iJustine

Jason Nash

Kade Speiser

Margot Lee

Meghan Rienks

Negin Mirsalehi

Todd Smith

Wil Dasovich

Creator of the Decade

Casey Neistat

Dude Perfect

Gigi Gorgeous

Hannah Hart

Jenna Marbles

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Markiplier

MKBHD

Phillip DeFranco

Rhett & Link

Tyler Oakley

CREATIVE & MEDIA

Best Animal

Albert (albertonwheels)

Black Jaguar-White Tiger

bubalahpoochie

Cash Cats

Cincinnati Zoo

Fiona the Wonder Pig

Louboutina (Loubie)

Manny The Selfie Cat

Mike Coots

NORBERT

The Look of Lal

We Rate Dogs

Best in Art

Alexa Meade

Blake Kathryn

Charlotte Love

Chris Hong

Dan Hogman

Hanksy NYC

Jon Burgerman

Nick Misani

Penelope Gazin

Toyin Ojih Odutola

Vashti Harrison

Web Comic Name

Best in Literature

Atul Gawande

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Cleo Wade

Colson Whitehead

Curtis Sittenfeld

Dwight Garner

Jon Ronson

Jonny Sun

Kevin Kwan

Nancy Jo Sales

Owen King

Rebecca Traister

Best in Beauty

Alex Faction

Arshia Moorjani

Jake Warden

Jazmina Daniel

Jordan Hanz

Nià The Light

Nyma Tang

Patricia Bright

Raw Beauty Kristi

Simply Nailogical

Sydney Szramowski/sydn4sty

Thomas Halbert

Best in Lifestyle

Christine Mai Nguyen

Freddy Rodriguez

Jason Cheung

Katie Sturino

LaTonya Yvette

Lauren Elizabeth

Mackenzie Horan

Mick Batyske

Nabela Noor

Paloma Elsesser

Scout the City

Something Navy

Best LGBTQ+ Account

Alok V Menon

Amy Ordman

Arlo Sullivan

Aydian Dowling

Ethan Hethcote

Lateef Thynative

Miles McKenna

Raymond Braun

Stephanie Frosch

Trace Lysette

Trixie Mattel

V Squared

Best in House & Home

Andy & Candis Meredith

Brady Tolbert

Château de Gudanes

Dabito

Emily Henderson

I Have This Thing With Floors

Kelly Wearstler

LaurDIY

Mandi Gubler

Sherry & John Petersik

Tessa Neustadt

The Sorry Girls

Best in Fashion

Accidental Icon

Benjamin Kicks

Danielle Prescod

Derek Blasberg

Lainy Hedaya

Luka Sabbat

Mickey Boardman

Nikki Ogunnaike

Pia Arrobio

Rochelle Johnson

Victoria Beckham

What Fran Wore

Best in Food

Binging with Babish

Candice Kumai

Daym Drops

Desserted in Paris

First We Feast

FoodBabyNY

Holly Fox

Joy The Baker

Matt Stonie

Nusr-Et Etiler (SaltBae)

Rachael Ray

Rosanna Pansino

Best in Health & Wellness

Akin Akman

DJ Townsel

Dr. Mike

Elyse Fox

Emily Skye

Joe Holder

Katie Willcox

Koya Webb

Luis Badillo Jr.

Remi Ishizuka

Sophia Gall

Valerie Sagun (biggalyoga)

Best Journalist

Amina Khan

Annie Karni

April D. Ryan

Chris Geidner

Elle Reeve

Ellen McGirt

Felipe Dana

Jason Concepcion

Jodi Kantor

Joshua Topolsky

Michelle Ye Hee Lee

Ronan Farrow

Best Meme/Parody Account

_diplo_

Adam The Creator

beigecardigan

Bros Being Basic

Comment Awards

daddyissues_

Fake Science

FuckJerry

hilariousbabies

Kim Kierkegaardashian

NotSportsCenter

Unspirational

Best in Parenting/Family/Kids

Action Movie Kid

Arlo Sullivan

Cute Girls Hairstyles

Fathering Autism

Laura Izumikawa

Live Sweet

MAZELEE

Pam Stepnik

Ryan Toys Reviews

Sarah Grace Vlogs

Sholom Ber Solomon

Two Gay Papas

Best in Sports

Brooke Ence

Conor McGregor

Donald De La Haye

Hillary Knight

Katie Ledecky

Kevin Durant

Kristaps Porzingis

Laila Ali

Lolo Jones

Lisa Leslie

Richard Sherman

Serena Williams

Best in Weird

@dubstep4dads

Adam Ellis

Animated Text

da share z0ne

If you high

James Fridman

Krang T. Nelson

NOT A WOLF

Poppy

Shavaunna

slimeysugar

The Report of the Week

TECH & INNOVATION

Best in Activism

Amber Tamblyn

American Ferrera

Cameron Russell

Dan Savage

Deray McKesson

Eileen Kelly

Erica Garner

Kailash Satyarthi

Kareem Abdul Jabbar

Laurie David

Tarana Burke

Xiuhtezcatl Roske-Martinez

Best in Gaming

Airforceproud95

Chad Wild Clay

cybernova games

DashieGames

Fangs

iMAV3RIQ

ItsFunneh

MangoTango

Melonie Mac

Norman Caruso (Gaming Historian)

PushingUpRoses

runJDrun

Best Podcast

Bodega Boys

How Did This Get Made

Lady Lovin

My Favorite Murder

Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations

Pardon My Take

Pod Save America

Politically Re-Active

S Town

The Daily

The Joe Rogan Experience

VIEWS

Best in Education

Angela Duckworth

CrashCourse

Joe Hanson

Leland Melvin

Meet Arnold

Minute Earth

Physics Fun

Primitive Technology

The Financial Diet

The School of Life

Tom Scott

Upulie Divisekera

Twitch Streamer of the Year

Aphromoo

Deadmau5

Faker

Grimmmz

Jenna Marbles

KayPeaLoL

Kitty Plays

KPopp

nl_Kripp

Pokimane

ProfessorBroman

Shroud

Best in Travel

Bon Traveler

Celine Bossart

Damon and Jo

Exploring with Josh

Fly with Stella

Juan-Peter Schulze

Kara and Nate

Kate McCulley

She is Not Lost

The Place I Was Telling You About

The Points Guy

Travel Babbo

CONTENT

Emoji of the Year

Avocado

Bowie

Clown Face

Eyes

Facepalm

Gotcha

Meh

Pride Flag

Puerto Rican Flag

Starry Eyed

Unicorn

Up to no good

GIF of the Year

A Clap for the Ages

Blinking White Man

Chance at the Grammys

Get Out

Help Me

I’m Pickle Rick!

Johnson/Hanks 2020

Kris Bryant’s World Series Smile

Lavar Ball Enters First Take

Salt Bae

Winona Ryder’s Grammy Face

YAS MERYL

Instagram of the Year

Beyonce’s Birth Announcement

Blacktip Reef Shark

Boss Baby

Caption this…

Flower Power

I can’t believe I still…

Ok we’re ready

#PuberMe

Solar Eclipse

The New Guard

Vegas Strong

Who’s that in the mirror

Meme of the Year

Distracted Boyfriend

Eating Tide Pods

Expanding brain

Finally Whippin BowWow Challenge

I love my curvy wife

Law and Order Spotify Playlists

Retire bitch

Right in front of my salad

Roll Safe

Snapchat hotdog

The Floor is…

Tiny Trump