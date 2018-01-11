As media and social media circles debated whether a Harper’s magazine piece would or should reveal who is behind a harasser-naming Shitty Men in Media spreadsheet, the apparent creator preemptively outed herself today.

No stranger to openly addressing issues of sexual harassment and abuse online and the backlash that brings, Punisher: War Zone director Lexi Alexander revealed her own identity on Twitter on Wednesday.

I’m interrupting my break for one tweet only, so take a screenshot: I created the shitty men in media list. You don’t need to doxx me, just head to my Instagram account, it’s easy to find out where I hang out if you want to say hi. — Lexi Alexander ‎ (@Lexialex) January 10, 2018

Receiving support for the move after a having quit Twitter several days beforehand, Alexander also said:

Deleted this due to wrong Harper Twitter handle, so this Gent isn’t going to get bombarded all day. #Sorry pic.twitter.com/SvgMFJziGo — Lexi Alexander ‎ (@Lexialex) January 10, 2018

The list first began circulating last fall not long after the New York Times published its exposé on Harvey Weinstein on October 5, the Shitty Men in Media list spotlighted men in Big Apple circles. Naming names, allegations on the list went from “inappropriate communication” to rape. In a tone of transparency, the list also noted that some of the details it contained were “rumors” and should be taken as such.

Having helmed 2008’s Punisher: War Zone produced by Gale Anne Hurd and starring Ray Stevenson and receiving an Oscar nomination in 2003 for her short film Johnny Flynton, Alexander been mainly directing TV the past few years. Her credits include How to Get Away With Murder, Taken, Supergirl and Arrow among others; the last two shows on that list are part of Greg Berlanti’s WBTV empire, which saw Flash showrunner and Supergirl EP Andrew Kreisberg fired in late November after harassment claims against him became public.

Ahead of Alexander’s revelation today, writer Katie Roiphe told the New York Times that she was not going to name the Shitty Men in Media creator in her piece planned for Harper’s March issue; the essayist went on to tell the paper she didn’t even know the name of the individual. That came after several writers for the mag and others protested any possible unveiling of the Shitty Men originator.

Harper’s did not respond to Deadline’s request for comment.