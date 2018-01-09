In a competitive situation, Showtime has landed Shining Vale, a horror comedy from Divorce creator Sharon Horgan, Trial & Error co-creator Jeff Astrof and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment (The Chi). The project, from Warner Bros. TV where Astrof is under an overall deal, has received a pilot production commitment from the network.

Showtime

Written by Horgan and Astrof, Shining Vale is a horror-comedy about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town in a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place, but no one seems to notice except for the mother — and the evil spirit that’s trying to possess her. It’s a show about mental illness, small town politics, religion and a family battling their demons. But in a really funny, and scary way.

Horgan and Clelia Mountford executive produce via their Merman banner alongside Astrof through his Other Shoe Prods. and Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor.

Horgan has been very busy, creating/co-creating and starring in some half-dozen series over the past decade. She currently has two series: Catastrophe on Amazon/Channel 4, which she co-created and stars in; and HBO’s Divorce, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, which she created. Horgan, who executive produces both shows through Merman, was nominated for an Emmy for co-writing the pilot episode of Catastrophe with Rob Delaney.

Horgan and Kaplan, whose Merman Films and Kapital Entertainment have a joint venture, are frequent creative partners who have collaborated on a number of projects to date including five pilots — Pulling, Bad Mom and Bad Management at ABC; Dead Boss at Fox; and Divorce at HBO, which went to series. Except for Bad Mom and Divorce, the others were based on series Horgan originally created in the UK. She is repped by WME.

Astrof, repped by ICM Partners, got his break as a writer on Friends. He is co-creator/executive producer on WBTV’s NBC comedy series Trial & Error, which is going into a second season, and also was executive producer/showrunner on the TBS comedy series Ground Floor,

At Showtime, Kapital Entertainment produces new drama series The Chi, which debuted to solid ratings on Sunday. Shining Vale is looking to join another Kapital horror-comedy, Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet.