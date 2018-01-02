She’s Gotta Have It is about to get some more. The show’s creator Spike Lee and DeWanda Wise, who plays Nola Darling in the TV adaptation of Lee’s 1986 indie film, made the announcement that the series has been renewed for a second season.

Lee rang in the new year by making the announcement via an Instagram video while Wise also took to the social media platform to celebrate the news with a picture of herself from season one and the caption, “Back ta werq! Season [2] is OFFICIAL!!! Can’t wait to return to BK. Congrats to [all of us].”

The updated TV version of Lee’s groundbreaking film keeps with the spirit of the source material, giving a provocative mix of drama and comedy. The series, which garnered positive reviews, marks Lee’s first foray into series television.

Wise’s Nola Darling is an uncompromising woman in her late twenties living in Brooklyn, struggling to define herself and divide her time among her friends, her job, and her lovers. Lee created and produced the show and directed all 10 episodes of the first season which was released last year on Thanksgiving weekend. Tonya Lewis Lee is executive producer. Barry Michael Cooper and Lynn Nottage are also producers.

The series also stars Greer Childs, Lyriq Bent, Anthony Ramos, Heather Headley, Margot Bingham, Chyna Layne, and Elise Hudson.