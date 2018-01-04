EXCLUSIVE: She’s Gotta Have It star DeWanda Wise has landed a co-star role opposite Brie Larson in Captain Marvel, the Anna Boden-Ryan Fleck-directed Marvel superhero pic. She’ll co-star opposite Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law and Ben Mendelsohn. Wise takes the role just as Netflix renewed for a second season She’s Gotta Have It, the series adaptation of Spike Lee’s breakthrough film about a woman balancing a life with three lovers.

It marks the first major movie role for Wise, who previously starred in the series Shots Fired and Underground. She’s repped by UTA and Bold Management & Production.