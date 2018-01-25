Chyna Layne (Precious), who recurred in the first season of Spike Lee’s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2.

Layne plays Shemekka Epps, a friend of Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise).

The series, a contemporary update of Lee’s groundbreaking 1986 indie film, centers on Nola (Wise), a Brooklyn-based sexually liberated, free spirited painter/mixed media artist in her late 20s. She’s a woman who’s struggling to define herself and divide her time amongst her friends, her job and her three lovers, played by Lyriq Bent, Cleo Anthony and Anthony Ramos.

Layne previously recurred on TNT’s Major Crimes. In addition to Precious, her big screen credits include Life of Crime and Cadillac Records. She’ll next be seen in the new Blumhouse film The Purge: Island Experiment. She’s repped by Industry Entertainment and attorneys Fred Toczek and Chris Abramson.